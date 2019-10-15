Good decisions needed from adults
It’s finally fall, and for many, that means the return of football and, of course, tailgating.
Many associate tailgating with the stereotypical antics of rowdy college kids. While it’s true tailgating is a treasured tradition, students aren’t the only participants. It’s not unusual for alumni, friends, and families to attend.
What should be unusual is seeing adults becoming the stereotype by drinking irresponsibly. Being the out-of-control older guy in the parking lot isn’t just a lame attempt at reliving one’s glory days, it’s also dangerous. According to one study, adults who reported tailgating before sporting events were 14 times more likely to have a BAC over .08 — the legal limit for driving – compared to zero.
Managing the risky drinking behavior that sometimes ensues at tailgates can be difficult. During the 2017-2018 season, over 2,300 alcohol-related incidents were recorded at games across 33 of the biggest football schools. Notably, the fall is also a vulnerable time for new students when it comes to underage drinking — due to social pressures, unfamiliar environments, and newfound independence.
Instead of drinking irresponsibly around students, adults should model responsible behavior by making smart alcohol choices and planning safe rides home.
The good news is most college students are making good decisions. According to Monitoring the Future, college binge drinking is at all-time lows — in fact, the vast majority of college students don’t binge drink. While on campus, alumni and other adults should take note: Overconsumption at best can be embarrassing, but at worse — dangerous.
— Benjamin Nordstrom
Arlington, Virginia
Turkish invaders put U.S. at risk
I have just submitted the following email to the U.S. White House. I encourage others to do the same.
Mr. President:
Please reign in Turkey. Allowing them to invade Syria puts our security at risk. The ISIS prisoners in Syria must remain confined. In Syria under Kurdish control is a good location.
Respectfully, Mr. President, Turkey did nothing for us during WWI. As the Ottoman Empire they fought against us as one of the Central Powers. They engaged in genocide against the Armenians, which they deny to this day.
I recognize that they are part of NATO, but that should not give them permission to launch another genocide against one of their traditional minorities.
Please protect our security in Syria by supporting our Kurdish allies. They have fought our fights and now is not the time to turn our back on them.
— Anna R. Carson, Ph.D.
Clinton
Unsubstantiated attacks on Dems
Dear Mr. Combs, I read your little letter in the Tribune-Star recently. You started it by quoting some unsubstantiated facts about others spread by Trump and his minions. About Democrats one and all.
I guess you forgot some of the stupid and crooked things done by past Republicans. Richard Nixon?
You ended it by suggesting God would like the way Trump is governing this country. I am not sure which God you are familiar with, but the one I read about wouldn’t approve of a whoremongering liar with no moral compass running anything.
— Ron Gadberry
Sullivan
