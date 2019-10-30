Drawing line in sand on taxes
I have voted against the tax increase requested by the Vigo County School Corp. Let us review the last few years:
• Water increase 1.99% on July 1, 2019, then 5.79% in May 2020.
• Sewer rate $23.16 on July 7, 2015, to $28.21 on Jan. 1, 2018 on the first 300 cubic feet.
• Food and beverage tax 1% to help pay for the new $32 million convention center.
• Duke Energy is requesting a 19.0% rate increase
• Vigo County Jail, our income tax rate went from 1.25% to 2.0% with .25% going toward the jail.
Now the school corporation is requesting $7M a year for the next 8 years ($56M total) just for operations.
The next request will be for new schools and remodeling and what amount will that be?
This is not a small tax increase as some people have said. We are talking about $56 million and this is just the tip of the iceberg. While this one request is small, look at what we have endured as a whole with more on the horizon.
Today, 44% of Vigo county residents live at or near the poverty level, having to make daily and weekly decisions on what to pay next. The 44% figure comes from a community study done for the United Way. The study has the acronym ALICE. ALICE is the “Asset Limited, Income, Constrained Employed” community members. If you care enough to read this report or even look at the graphics presented, the report can be found at uwwv.org/alice. It is an eye opener on the numbers of households who struggle daily.
How much more can the residents continue to shell out of their pockets? Yes I realize the schools need the money but the city and county need to start working together to determine realistic priorities.
A line must be drawn at some point so that the future has a road map instead of a hand reaching into pockets that are nearly empty.
While my wife and I are retired and draw from a pension and our Social Security, we can not keep absorbing every increase the government thinks they are entitled to. I am requesting that voters draw a line in the sand and vote no on the referendum for the schools until they have a long-term plan that includes what the building, remodeling, teacher increases, projected student growth/decline will ultimately looks like.
— Ronald Joseph, Terre Haute
Too much power for school district
The Referendum #2 put forward by the Vigo County School Corp. to raise everyone’s property taxes for the VCSC to get $56 million is propagating improper power for itself and showing all our school children the power of misinformation on a community.
Raising property taxes for any reason using any process including a referendum is clearly not a VCSC endowment or function. The power and responsibility to raise or lower property taxes primarily belongs to our local government, not the VCSC.
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
Day of the Girl: Celebrate or cry?
On Oct. 11, we celebrated International Day of the Girl. As the CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana and the mom of four girls, I spend my professional and personal life watching amazing girls discover their sense of purpose while learning about advocacy, STEM, business, the world, and the potential for the future. So, I can’t help but have hope; then reality hits.
According to the World Economic Forum’s most recent Global Gender Gap report, at the current rate of progress, it will take 202 years for women to make as much money as men, and 107 years for the number of women in politics to equal the number of men.
Women are 47% more likely to suffer severe injuries in car crashes, because safety features are designed for men. The U.S. is one of only eight countries in the world that does not provide any form of paid maternity leave.
Closer to home, Indiana is one of the worst states in the country in terms of paying men and women the same wage for the same work, ranking 49.
I don’t know how to tackle all these challenges, but in my role, I can help influence the next generation of female leaders through the number one girls-only leadership program in the world — Girl Scouts. The influence that Girl Scouts has made in this country during the past 105 years is profound. Currently, 76% of current female U.S. senators, 67% of female governors, and every female secretary of state in the U.S. wore the Girl Scout green.
I want to make it possible for every girl in Central Indiana to be a Girl Scout and participate in research based, proven leadership experience. Between now and Election Day, any girl in Central Indiana who has never been a Girl Scout can join for just $12.50 — the lowest fee we’ve offered in more than a decade. Give the girls in your life the resources to take action. I know with more Girl Scouts in the lead, there will be more to celebrate every Oct. 11.
— Danielle Shockey, CEO, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
Schools key to long-term success
Much has been written in letters to the editor about the proposed casino as an engine for economic develop. I would not disagree. However, just as important is the Vigo County School Corp.’s referendum as an engine for economic development.
Public schools prepare students for the workforce and post-secondary education which leads to an educated workforce. When businesses look to locate in a community, the quality of the schools is an important consideration. Furthermore, companies look at what employment opportunities are afforded in the schools for family members of their workers.
Why would a company come to Vigo County if family members might take a more than $10,000 pay cut to work in Vigo County schools. New college graduates with teaching degrees will seek jobs elsewhere because of higher pay.
Voting yes for the Vigo County School Corp. is essential for the long-term economic development of the county.
— Betsy Frank, Terre Haute
False statements about president
It is very disturbing that so many Democrats and liberals will make statements that are clearly not true regarding President Trump. On a Thursday night news show the Democrat clearly stated an untrue comment regarding the Ukraine phone transcript. The transcript was brought out and clearly showed that he was wrong.
On a recent opinion page another person stated that Trump “pressured” Ukraine to investigate Biden which is clearly not the case based on plain reading of the transcript. Asking is not pressuring.
The Democrats feel that with the press on their side they can continue to put forth misleading and incorrect statements regarding the facts. There have been multiple times that I personally have checked the facts based on firsthand evidence. They claim that there is no evidence of Biden having a “quid pro quo” when he told the world that he pressured Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating the gas company or he would withhold $1 billion in aid.
However, the video I saw proves otherwise since he flatly stated that he did this.
— Gene Knoefler, Terre Haute
Elliott deserves council reelection
The Terre Haute City Council and the citizens of Terre Haute need Earl Elliott on the City Council. Earl has done a tremendous amount of work helping our city get out of the financial difficulty it found itself in for a few years. With new challenges arising from potential income from a casino his expertise as a CPA will still be required.
Earl is a level-headed thinker and a hard worker with only the best interests of our city in mind. He deserves your vote.
— Richard L. Tuttle, Terre Haute
