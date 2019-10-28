Doing its best to handle situation
While it is never ideal for a school corporation to lose funding, I for one agree with how Vigo County School Corp. is handling the loss of $5.5 million in funding.
As a future teacher myself, I believe that the national educational budget needs to be increased, but that is a different discussion. In terms of the VCSC funding reduction, while I am not pleased about the fact that they are losing $5.5 million, I am pleased with the way that they are cutting that $5.5 million because they are not directly cutting student programs or educational activities.
Think about it: Rob Haworth — the VCSC superintendent — said that they want to avoid layoffs and still keep the main priority of all of this being the education of students. While $5.5 million in funding sounds pretty scary, the money is mostly coming from condensing the number of elementary schools from 18 to 15 and a 4.75% pay cut for administrators (the superintendent himself is taking a $20,000 pay cut).
As long as this decrease in funding does not affect student achievement or the jobs of those educators affected, I see this as a win.
I think it would be foolish for this ballot question to fail because if it does, it will become $8 million that needs to be cut. If something will be cut regardless of whether this ballot question passes or not, I think the wise move would be to minimize the damage and accept the $5.5 million decrease in funding.
There is already a very detailed plan in three phases for how Vigo County School Corp. will be handling this funding decrease, so we can trust that the school corporation has things under control and is well-informed in what they will be doing and how they will be doing it.
— Trevor Cox, Terre Haute
Goodwin won’t pander for votes
In Terre Haute, promising to lavish money on the police and fire departments buys votes. Indeed, stuffing the ballot box using taxpayer money is a time-honored practice. When questioned about the practice, politicians quickly resort to chanting, “public safety, public safety, ...”
In two forums/debates, Mr. Goodwin has stated that his leaning is to hire additional police officers and use attrition to reduce the number of firefighters. Hardly an assault on public safety. Goodwin’s remarks do differ from those of Bennett and Nasser. The latter two candidates agree that the influx of new tax money obviates any need even to consider right-sizing.
Rather than pandering for votes, Goodwin has shown courage by saying change is essential to address Terre Haute’s shrinking economy and population. Those crying that change places the city at risk are just indulging in self-serving fear-mongering.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Listen to FDR
Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882-1945), Democrat, served as President of the United States from 1933 to 1945. Among his many famous quotes is one he delivered in a radio address to the nation on Oct. 5, 1944, that still resonates 75 years later, in 2019:
“Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.”
If you choose not to vote on or before election day, you have absolutely no right whatsoever to complain about the outcome of the election. It is your choice.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
