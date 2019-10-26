Consider the kids, vote yes
With a sense of urgency I address the 80% of the Vigo County population (to which my wife and I belong) who have no child or grandchild in the public school system but who could potentially vote on the school referendum on Election Day.
VCSC needs our help; if only the 20% with children in the system vote yes, the referendum will fail. The consequences would be dire: instead of cutting an already-proposed-painful-but-doable $5.5 million from the school budget, if Question #2 fails, $8 million would need to go, even more heavily impacting school safety, student wellness, number of schools, class sizes and student resources.
Superintendent Haworth has done an admirable job finding ways to raise additional funds and cutting expenses to lessen the tax burden but unfortunately he has inherited county population decline and a corresponding reduction in school appropriations, thus creating the present budgetary challenge. So even after making severe cuts and raising revenue otherwise, the only recourse is to propose a modest tax increase.
I know it’s a bitter pill, especially to those on fixed incomes or who otherwise feel squeezed, but it’s clear if we do not approve this relatively small tax increase for our kids, the schools will suffer an even bigger blow.
By already introducing severe cuts on school budgets, the superintendent is doing more than his share to reduce the potential tax increase to as little as possible (e.g., $53.12/year on a home of $100,000 value or $4.43/month). Now we must do ours.
Quality schools and a well-educated, safe student body have always bolstered community pride; now a modest sacrifice is asked to maintain them. Please consider the children and the greater good and vote “yes” on Question #2.
— Arthur Feinsod
Terre Haute
Framers were clear in intent
Regarding the article about the Second Amendment in a recent Sunday issue, it would seem that the writer has not read the Second amendment “in the light of the framers” as should be done.
Referring to the History.com editors information and definitions, the framers adapted the wording from nearly identical clauses in some of the original 13 state constitutions. The “militia” referred to a group of men who formed together to protect their communities, towns, colonies and eventually the states. This was not an organized army of the state or nation, but groups of individuals that lived and worked together and formed these militias for self-preservation.
As was later determined, it was deemed insufficient for the militias to fight against the organized army of the British and the Constitutional Convention gave the federal government the power to establish a standing army, even in peacetime. Due to the fear that the Congress might abuse the constitutional power given it, James Madison proposed the Second Amendment to the newly ratified U.S. Constitution which established that the government did not have the authority to disarm citizens.
As has been debated over and over for the last 200-plus years the question has been whether or not this is an individual right or a collective right, i.e. National Guard which is directed by the respective governors of each state and still controlled by the national army ultimately. As opposed to the wording of Chief Justice Burger, a militia is not a State Army that is formed to defend the state. What does a state need defended from, another state?
If the writer wishes to refer to the Supreme Court, please refer to the decision in District of Columbia vs. Heller which invalidated a federal law barring nearly all citizens from possessing firearms in D.C. Writing the majority decision in that case, Justice Antonin Scalia lent the court’s weight to the idea that the Second Amendment protects the right of the individual private gun ownership for self-defense purposes. Two years later in McDonald vs. Chicago the Supreme Court struck down a similar citywide handgun ban, ruling that the Second Amendment applies to the states as well as the federal government. In that case Justice Samuel Alito wrote: “we held that individual self-defense is the “central component” of the Second Amendment right.
Obviously there weren’t the variety of firearms we have now, but there wasn’t any reference to what type of firearms an individual could own. Rifles, pistols, shotguns, blunderbusses and even cannons were in use at the time, but no mention of restricting them from private ownership was made. I am not advocating that we should allow unrestricted ownership of anything that a person can procure, only that we already have enough laws and restrictions imposed on us now.
It is strange that the writer wants to try and convince the readers that it is a liberal belief that anyone should be able to own anything they want. That would be a literal interpretation of a liberal belief, but the belief of the Liberal party, that wants to control people, feels that nobody should be able to own any type of firearm as stated by Mr. Beto. It is quite the curiosity as to how the Liberal Party is not so liberal and the Conservative Party is not very conservative except when it comes to spending other peoples money.
— Tim Hammond
Terre Haute
Nasser can help to save our city
I am impressed by Karrum Nasser’s mayoral campaign and his management skills and I think he can save the city’s economy.
He has worked in hotel and hospitality management and been a member of the Convention and Visitors bureau for 25 years. We need a mayor with management skills to save the city from the near bankruptcy situation it is in, due to lack of management.
On the City Council he has been a team player and proven his belief in compromise to get the job done.
I am going to vote for Karrum Nasser for Mayor and I hope that everyone else who is interested in saving Terre Haute city government will do the same.
— Debbie Kirk-Peters
Terre Haute
Keep Elliott on City Council
I believe we are extremely fortunate in Terre Haute to have such a diverse cross section of people on our City Council. We have entrepreneurs, educators and business professionals.
I feel we are very blessed to have a man who is a CPA. In these times of confusion with the ever-changing tax laws, money shortages and the overall monetary situation in flux, things seem to be trending upward.
I believe it is in no small part due to the watchful eye of Councilman Earl Elliott. I know Earl Elliott as a man and a professional. He is devoted to his church, his family and the City of Terre Haute.
Let’s make a good choice this election and keep Earl Elliott on the City Council.
— William Smiddy
Terre Haute
