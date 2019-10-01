Concern about sex-ed ‘lessons’
I appreciate very much that the Tribune-Star is covering the important topic of sexual education in Vigo County schools. My 11-year-old middle schooler just completed the week-long sexual education program called Creating Positive Relationships. He was excited to have guest speakers visiting his school, but judging from the booklet that he completed during the program, there was little education of the facts and a great deal of scare tactics, gender stereotypes and negativity about sexuality.
The booklet that CPR/Crisis Pregnancy provides is a glossy picture book with very little text. Parents at my son’s school were asked to sign a page of the booklet after each hour-long lesson, but there was little content beyond my son’s recollection of what was said in class.
My concern is that the program is conveying a detrimental view of human sexuality. The drawings in the book present a male frog being seduced by a female alligator temptress named Alexis, who tricks him into getting into a pot of water that she heats up to a boil in order to eat frog legs. This analogy is very troubling in that it presents males as hapless victims and sexual relationships as trickery. Is it healthy to emphasize disease, unwanted pregnancies, and dashed dreams when introducing this important topic? I would like young students to form a more positive view of their bodies, of puberty, and of sexuality.
From other parents in the district who have slightly older children, I have heard some deeply disturbing examples of the CPR program’s sex-ed delivery. The idea was conveyed that young people who lose their virginity are somehow tainted or used up. For example, students at one VCSC school were asked to chew and spit Oreos into a bowl. Then, the instructor asked if anyone wanted to eat the chewed-up mess. This “lesson” is deeply offensive and could potentially undermine students’ respect for those with some sexual history or whose parents happen to cohabit.
In addition, I wonder about the educational background and training of those allowed to speak to a captive audience of impressionable young people. I understand that abstinence-only education is mandated by the state, but why not require those speaking in our schools to be certified instructors with unbiased training in human sexuality?
— Rebecca Dyer, Ph.D, Terre Haute
Health of Earth also important
Dear Duke Energy Power:
While I of course do not like to spend more money on utilities, I also realize that the infrastructure of a utility costs money. Please reflect on your actual costs and how much of a profit increase has gone to stock holders. Yes, I am a stockholder as well. but I realize that putting money back into the company is what makes it viable long term and the cost to the consumer must be increased only at the same rate as the actual cost to the company without big additions to stock portfolios.
As a stockholder, if Duke is putting funds toward infrastructure and, more importantly, investing in renewable resources such as wind, water, and solar power, then I believe the increase is justified. They owe just as much to the earth as to their stockholders or their customers, if not more.
Please ask the right questions as you owe children’s ability to survive in our world as well from the standpoint of both family finances as well as the health of the earth. We are stewards of the earth first as that will transfer to the health of our economy as well as our survival as a human race.
— Jennifer S. Moore, Terre Haute
Major decisions are upside down
Approximately two months ago the Tribune-Star had a informative article about school protection officers. However, I see a problem with the pay scale for the officers.
Security protection officers are paid $21 per hour, or about $120 per day, while substitute teachers are paid $70 per day. I think the Vigo County education system went upside down on this. For a security officer to be paid $50 a day more than a teacher is unacceptable to me. If the School Board can get the school protection officers pay down to $70 per day, equal to substitute teacher pay, the Vigo County School Corp. could save nearly $250,000 a year.
I will not vote for the tax increase to support the school budget until the school board does something about this.
This Vigo County School Corp. issue reminds me of the county commissioners upside down vote on the jail. From what I have learned of surveys taken, 80% of those surveyed wanted the jail built near the courthouse. So what did the commissioners do, yup, chose to build it behind Honey Creek Mall near the sewage treatment plant.
Now we may not be able to tear down the old jail because holding cells will be needed to keep transported prisoners while awaiting trials.What is going on here, do we live in Backwardsville?
— Bob Dumas, Terre Haute
