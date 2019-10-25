A real choice to make change
Strange things happen around here before an election. We get a surprise announcement about an agreement for a TV show to broadcast the worst and best things about our community. It was a deal hammered out behind closed doors with virtually no chance for public questions or feedback before it was rolled out.
Other surprise recent announcements include a very premature boast about an agreement between a mayor seeking reelection and the YMCA on reopening a pool for public swimming. It hasn’t happened yet — another surprise.
An Independent candidate for mayor of Terre Haute, Pat Goodwin is making a credible run this year — surprise! A lot of money is being spent on this race — not really a surprise. What really is the surprise here is the messaging of the incumbent Republican Mayor Duke Bennett and Democrat Karrum Nasser are quite similar and pretty negative in tone focusing. Surprised?
Politics around here has always been a cross between a contact sport and a covert operation and has often used third parties or anonymity for the meanest and least factual attacks.
The fact that it is going on now should be no surprise but the political bedfellows are. While Democrat and Republican candidates focus on public safety as narrowly defined by police and fire protection. While both candidates seem to have identical messages here, the police and firefighters strongly endorsed their current boss, Mayor Bennett. Although unions used to lean Democratic this didn’t seem like much of a surprise. It certainly was a disappointment to Democrat Karrum Nasser who seemed to be aggressively courting their support.
The surprise came in a social media ad posted by Mr. Nasser purportedly from the local firefighters union (who endorsed his opponent, Mayor Bennett) that read as a hit piece on Independent candidate, Pat Goodwin. It was signed by many other non-firefighters including the Republican Prosecutor and Deputy Prosecutor among others. It cherry-picked statements made by Mr. Goodwin in the attempt to make him seem like an irresponsible madman who would gut the police and fire departments.
Mr. Goodwin has denied those intentions in great detail but the effect of those kind of attacks can be lingering. No surprise there.
What is surprising is for the Democratic candidate to attack his Independent opponent by sharing such information from his other opponent. Fundamentally there are really important issues about local government including transparency, public involvement in decision making and accountability from elected officials and public bodies. But neither the Republican nor Democratic candidates are seriously dealing with those issues. Their messages seem to be more focused on gotcha politics, personal attacks and maintaining business as usual. That should be no real surprise.
Both Republican and Democratic candidates offer a continuation of the same kind of politics that left so many feeling their opinions don’t matter and promoted such a negative attitude toward local government. The real surprise is city voters have an opportunity to really change the status quo. They have the opportunity to choose something other than the nasty, closed doors, old boys network of government. A vote for Mr. Nasser or Mayor Bennett is a vote to maintain the status quo which includes urban decline, shadowy decision making and a misplaced belief that all we need is a casino, convention center and a really big jail will lead us to the land of milk and honey without changing the way they do our business.
The real surprise is voters are offered a real choice to change by electing an Independent mayor in Pat Goodwin. This year you can vote for a change.
— Mike Gordon
Terre Haute
Rose senior is an inspiration
Thank you, Tribune-Star, for publishing and giving full-page space to “She’s a Doer” on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Congratulations to Audrey Brand, the Rose-Hulman senior featured in the story. She is an inspiration. And congratulations to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for the ability to attract and develop a student like Audrey.
Reading the story made me want to shout “hurray!” for all of you, and another “hurray!” that it happened right here in Terre Haute.
— David Baynes
Terre Haute
Strong reasons to support Goodwin
Over the last few weeks we have been attending mayoral candidate forums, and we have come to the conclusion that Pat Goodwin is the pick for us as students.
The reasons for this being that he has a plan for bettering infrastructure, making Terre Haute more of a college town, and developing our riverfront.
When it comes to infrastructure, Mr. Goodwin has already spoken to the need to catch up on work that needs done on our sidewalks and streets, and that we then need to maintain the upkeep. Driving across Terre Haute, we notice the potholes and worn down sidewalks, and we have friends that use these daily whether they are living on or off campus.
The second reason is that Mr. Goodwin has spoken about the need to make Terre Haute more of a college town. Our peers tend to head to Bloomington, which has developed into a college town, to have fun on the weekends and some week days.
Terre Haute has plenty of potential to better connect with the universities, and Mr. Goodwin recognizes this.
Finally, when it comes to developing our riverfront, this could help us as students enjoy the river more and be able to hang around town more instead of leaving the one most of us have moved to.
For all of these reasons, we support Pat Goodwin in his candidacy and hope our peers look to him for leadership.
— Alex Cantrell
— Caedyn Abner
Terre Haute
Better ways to improve area
Terre Haute is a proud city that has taken it on the chin in recent years. Once you could go Christmas shopping at Honey Creek Square and felt lucky to find a parking space before you entered the mall jammed with holiday shoppers. Their pockets filled with money from the good paying jobs in the area. Pfizer, Commercial Solvents, Stran Steel, Pillsbury, and more. Now those jobs are gone.
Now the politicians are supporting bringing in a casino for jobs. Research shows that casinos and gambling in general takes money from poor people while the middle and upper class rarely gamble. Casino owners will get rich, not their workers or guests. The “house” always wins. Terre Haute and the entire Wabash Valley will lose.
The same politicians want to further cut education funding. Without a well educated workforce, Terre Haute will never draw new manufacturing or tech jobs. Stupid people break machines instead of operating them efficiently for production.
More money for education would supply social workers and nurses plus a mental health curriculum so that there would be fewer deaths to drug addiction — something that greatly impacts the entire Wabash Valley. Or do the politicians care about children and their future? Focused instead on investments and getting reelected to a cushy well paying part-time job as a politician.
The state of Indiana and Terre Haute would be far better off by securing new manufacturing and tech jobs by putting more money into education.
— Dr. Pam Farris
Rochelle, Ill.
