A closer look at Goodwin statements
A previous letter indicated that Independent Mayoral Candidate Pat Goodwin had addressed concerns of the police and firefighters and assured them he is definitely pro-public safety. For clarification, we choose to take this opportunity to speak for ourselves.
An early concern regarding Mr. Goodwin was his intention to cut public safety. During the forum at Booker T. Washington, Mr. Goodwin stated, “I have never said I’m going to cut these departments.” This statement becomes confusing to those of us present when Mr. Goodwin addressed members of the fire union and informed us to expect reductions in firefighters. At the library forum, Mr. Goodwin admitted that he met with the fire union and stated, “I said that I think they need to get smaller in the long-term.”
Perhaps Mr. Goodwin did not believe that reductions through attrition were cuts, but we believe his statements were at best misleading and certainly lacked the transparency that he claims to bring as a candidate. Even more concerning is the lack of data or research that Mr. Goodwin has offered to explain his plans. Making impulsive claims that such cuts are needed without an analytical examination of the impact places communities at risk.
In our opinion, Mr. Goodwin has demonstrated a general lack of understanding regarding the operations of public safety agencies. Furthermore, he has repeatedly used inaccurate data as the basis for proposed changes to public safety. Most recently, Mr. Goodwin informed the public at the Tribune-Star forum that 50% of building fires occur at abandoned structures, and funding should be prioritized based on this fact. The fire department later published the actual numbers on their Facebook page indicating the average number of structure fires occurring in vacant buildings since January 1, 2016, was 16.1%.
Despite earlier use of erroneous data, he continued to rely upon word of mouth over actual data to shape his public safety proposals. These are not the behaviors expected of an “analytical problem-solver” as Mr. Goodwin frames himself.
Perhaps the best insight into how Mr. Goodwin feels about public safety and unions in general was conveyed during his closing at the chamber forum. Mr. Goodwin stated, “The city unions really shouldn’t get involved in politics, and that it wasn’t really good for the community or for those departments. And that they should just concentrate on providing the best possible service they could.”
Mr. Goodwin made no mention of his desire to have city unions stay out of the election when he sought an audience with both police and fire unions earlier this year. However, now that both police and fire unions have endorsed Mayor Duke Bennett, Mr. Goodwin wishes the unions to remain silent.
Many of us are military veterans in addition to first responders, for any political candidate to feel our service doesn’t rate a voice in the discussion about our city’s future is both offensive and an affront to our democratic process.
While it is healthy to have differing opinions, one thing that we should all agree with is the right of groups of all kinds to have their voices heard. When a political candidate informs members of unions or any groups that they should not be involved in the democratic process and should instead focus on their jobs, he is essentially seeking to silence their voices. Whether it is teachers, steamfitters, electricians, or any of the other unions that represent our workforce, our community has a heavy union presence. While Mr. Goodwin’s participation in the Labor Day events should suggest he understands the purpose of these unions, his remarks are in sharp contrast.
Imagine a state level candidate telling the teachers union that its members should just do their jobs and not worry about the effects political decisions will have on their work. Mr. Goodwin did exactly that when addressing the city unions.
As Mr. Goodwin has stated, the mayor is the face of our community. As members of public safety and citizens of this community, we believe our area has more positive opportunities in our future than at any other time. We feel that the best way to take advantage of those opportunities is by taking a team work approach. In order to do that, it is our opinion that our community deserves better representation than that of divisiveness.
For full text and list of 100 signatures please visit Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 Facebook page.
— Ryan Adamson
— Bill Berry
— Shawn Keen
— John Plasse
— Terry R. Modesitt
— Brad Newman
— Jeff Fisher
Terre Haute
Congress must stop threat to democracy
It saddens me to say that I have come to believe President Trump should be impeached and removed from office. Pressuring the president of a foreign country (Ukraine) to dig up dirt on a political opponent for the 2020 election is truly an abuse of power. This action is a threat to our national security and diplomatic relations with other nations, and a threat to the sanctity of our upcoming election, of our very democracy.
Denials by the White House or members of the Republican Party ring false, for this abuse of power and corruption has been clearly documented in the White House transcript of the phone call to Ukraine, the public admission in plain view by the President himself and his chief of staff. Now the House committees’ depositions of members of the State Department underline how deep and vast the corruption and threat to our democracy this is.
Public support for impeachment is growing. We are not so distracted or disengaged that we cannot see the difference between right and wrong. The majority of the public supports the rule of law and believes that no person (including the president) is above the law.
I urge all Republican members of the House and the Senate to support impeachment and removal from office based on the compelling evidence we have. To do anything less would be enabling and supporting a corrupt and dangerous president who does not have our country’s interest as his motivation, but only his personal financial interest and unchecked power. Denouncing what Trump has done but retaining him in office is a mere slap on the wrist. How can we secure our elections then? As we have seen countless times, this would give him license to continue his corrupt and dangerous behavior. (He brazenly announced the G-7 summit next year would be held at one of his failing properties — which would line his pockets with taxpayer money and clearly violate the emoluments clause in our Constitution. [He eventually backed off that decision under intense criticism — Editor]).
What more evidence does Congress need to realize they are an equal branch of this government and must stop the clear threat to our democracy and national security?
— Susan Dehler
Terre Haute
Gambling remains terrible idea for Terre Haute
The first and last time I saw my great-grandfather I was around 10 years old. He was dying in a small, dark room on a broken-down bed. His small room was in a dingy tenement house in Kokomo, Indiana.
Apparently, life was good for John Lee, for a while. He had a number of carriages and horses, a nice stable in town. He rented them out and made good money. He won the carriages, horses and stable while gambling. I’m told most of his living was made through gambling. John Lee’s legacy to the generations to follow him were negligible if anything at all.
I’ve heard that a man’s search in life is not so much for meaning, as it is for an experience that tells him he is alive. I can only assume a casino environment is stimulating, exciting and enlivening. Lights, bells and sirens tap into that measure of obsessive/compulsive nature that many in our culture have within them. Mr. Gibson and other stake holders are counting on that.
I grew up on the northside of Indy and heard a number of times about Terre Haute being a sin city, but was happy when I moved here in the late ‘70s, married and raised my family here in a town with people I’ve come to care about greatly.
Is our economic creativity limited to gambling? Will there be a new and greater burden on our already underfunded social agencies when casualties of the casino go bust? As for me and my family, we will be voting “no” on the building of a casino.
From the time the Roman soldiers wagered for the undergarments of Jesus, gambling has been a bad idea.
— Larry Lee
Terre Haute
