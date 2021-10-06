The history behind Insurrection Act
The Insurrection Act of 1807 is a United States federal law that governs the ability of the president to deploy military troops anywhere within the United States in order to put down lawlessness, insurrection or rebellion, with or without a state governor’s request or permission. The Act was approved by Congress and signed into law by President Thomas Jefferson.
President Abraham Lincoln used the Act to declare the commencement of the American Civil War in 1861. President Dwight Eisenhower used it in 1957 to send 1,000 troops to Little Rock, Arkansas, to enforce public-school racial integration of Central High School, pursuant to Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, a 1954 Supreme Court of the United States case that unanimously ruled that racially segregated public schools are unconstitutional.
President John Kennedy used the Act in 1962 to send 30,000 Army troops (which included 10,000 federalized Mississippi National Guardsmen) to the campus of the University of Mississippi at Oxford, to quell a riotous insurrection, lawlessness and rebellion over the admission of the university’s first Black student, James Howard Meredith. He was enrolled after a night of deadly mayhem, including the death of two men from gunshots, and the wounding of scores of others, including troops, deputy U.S. marshals, state highway patrolmen, rioters and students.
These are just a few examples of The Insurrection Act of 1807 being used by presidents. The Act is still a federal law after 214 years since its enactment. When will it be used by a president again? Time will tell.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
Recognizing ministry of our local clergy
October is Clergy Appreciation Month. Here in Terre Haute, it is an opportunity to recognize the ministry of local clergy and the difference they make in our communities. During the challenge of the pandemic attacking communities this past year, local clergy members have provided spiritual nurture and faithfully led their congregations in new ways. This month, we celebrate their important work.
We give thanks for their ministry, especially among people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On behalf of Mosaic, a ministry of the Church, we are grateful for the ways in which we serve communities together.
In a world of great need, we believe we share the good news of God’s love and hope for all people. We’re honored to be able to partner with local faith leaders and faith communities to bring hope to a weary world.
Please join us in celebrating the gifts our spiritual leaders bring to our congregations and community.
— Brenda Tryon, Terre Haute
