Though you may not hear about the Indiana attorney general’s office on a daily basis, they are one of the most critical facets of state government. As the chief legal officer, the attorney general will be tasked with facing challenges such as lawlessness in the streets, protecting access to health care for people with pre-existing conditions, combatting federal overreach, combatting robocalls, and the right to life for the unborn.
Indiana needs a strong leader that has proved he is ready to tackle these challenges. That man is Todd Rokita.
Todd has a track record of getting things done. As secretary of state in 2005, Todd crafted the first successful voter ID law in the nation and fought all the way to the Supreme Court to secure it. Now, more than 30 states have voter ID laws based on Todd’s hard work.
In 2010 Todd had a budget surplus at the end of the year but instead of going on an end-of-year spending spree like most government offices, Todd returned 11 percent of his budget ($250,000-plus) to the Indiana general fund. In times of COVID and reduced tax income, what a blessing it would be to have a fiscally conservative attorney general.
After his time as secretary of state Todd was elected to the United States Congress where he quickly became a staunch fighter for conservative values. He consistently raised the bar on what it meant to be a principled leader and fighter and passed key legislation such as the Every Student Succeeds Act.
In a time such as this, we need a proven fighter that will stand for law and order, fight to protect health care, and ensure that every baby has the right to life that they deserve. That man is Todd Rokita.
— Lucus Bendzsa, West Terre Haute
Another day, another lie
On March 19, six months ago, in a taped interview with reporter/author Bob Woodward, Donald Trump said: “It’s (the virus) not just (for) old, older people, it’s (affected) plenty of young people.”
Then at a rally on Sept. 21 in Vandalia, Ohio, Trump said the opposite words: “Like nobody under the age of 18 ... it (the virus) affects virtually nobody, it’s an amazing thing.” Which is it?
He told the truth in March and lied in September, yet another one of his more than 20,000 times he has made things up.
Actually, the American Academy of Pediatrics determined that more than 500,000 children have already contracted the coronavirus. So much for the virus affecting “virtually nobody.” He cannot be trusted to tell the truth.
It is appalling that the so-called leader of our country lies and acts so shamefully; he has expressed no empathy for the nation’s more than 205,000 deaths and rising every day. When he does talk about the virus (which he avoids), he simply says it is “horrible,” and when asked recently at a news conference how he felt about the deaths, he refused to answer the question. He also said a few weeks ago, “It is what it is.” Disgraceful, heartless. How many heart-broken families has he visited to share in their loss?
It is my fervent hope that in November our country can return to decency, honor, dignity, and respect for the office. It is what our country cries for in these challenging times. We deserve better.
— Ron Martin, Terre Haute
Use your voice, cast your vote
We are at a crossroads. America is not just democracy; it is our democracy. America is advanced citizenship. You have to want it bad. You have to stand there fighting for the rights of others who believe the polar opposite of you. Your advanced citizenship means you understand that they deserve the same rights to their citizenship that you enjoy. You need to calmly support their rights to their citizenship while they call you names and spew vitriol that makes your blood boil.
America’s advanced citizenship means that you have to fletch the arrows of your adversary with the plumes from the wings of your dreams because you know the difference between fair and unfair. This advanced citizenship means you have to say your piece. You have to express yourself and use your voice. You have to be the voice of the voiceless. You have to speak for those who are disenfranchised.
You have to stand and be the voice for our at-risk and marginalized sisters and brothers in our community.
We need to hear your voice on Nov. 3, 2020. Early voting begins Oct. 6, 2020. If you do not vote, then you choose to give up your voice. Don’t let that happen. Please vote.
— Brady Kearns, Terre Haute
Disappointed in Holcomb’s plan
It makes no sense to me that our governor of the great state of Indiana chose to be one of six, I believe, to not allow voting by mail.
Then he decides to stop the mask mandate on Oct. 17.
I guess he doesn’t care about all the poll workers that are usually retired and older. Or the people with pre-existing heath issues that can’t qualify for absentee ballots. Yes, I can vote Oct. 6 trough 17 while the mask mandate is still in force, but what about the poll workers and the people who work and can’t get there until election day?
The very least he could do is extend masks through Nov. 3.
— Su Menefee, Terre Haute
