No option but to vote no on Trump
For the past 50 years, I have almost always voted Republican for national offices. This election I refuse to vote for Donald Trump and I encourage others to also do so.
What is important to me is that Trump has serious character flaws which affect his functioning as President. The most fundamental is that he is not trustworthy. He either misstates facts or he fabricates facts in support of his positions. He has lied thousands of times, even when he has been corrected he continues to fabricate and distort. I can no longer trust anything he says. A President who cannot be trusted cannot lead and cannot be effective. Ask yourself, would you loan to Trump a large sum of money that you have saved for an important purpose and expect to be repaid in full and on time? Not very many people would.
Many of Trump’s character flaws have spilled over into his official actions. He cannot tolerate any kind of criticism or dissent. As a result, he fired inspectors general in government agencies when he thought they might issue a report which would reflect badly on him. This has deeply damaged government accountability to us, the citizens. When he is criticized, his response is to denigrate or retaliate against his critics. One result is people are afraid to tell him the truth, and what he does get drives him to make bad decisions which ultimately affect all of us.
Trump is self-centered and expects people he appoints to government positions to be loyal to him personally, rather than to the public and the Constitution. The result is that, for the most part, the people he has appointed to positions in the government have been incompetent, ideologues or sycophants, or all three. This is his idea of draining the swamp.
Most seriously, Trump had demonstrated strong anti-democratic attitudes. My first recognition of this character flaw came when he said that the press was enemy of the people, a claim he has repeated in many different ways over the past three and half years. On a number of occasions Trump has claimed he has absolute power and absolute immunity from oversight by Congress. That has led him to rule by royal decree which he calls executive orders.
Trump has used government agencies to punish enemies or reward supporters. The most egregious case is the Justice department which he called on to investigate Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton while trying to have charges against his supporters dropped.
Even if we set aside this partial list of his character flaws, he has just been a terrible President. We expect Presidents to exercise leadership. Has he done so with respect to the COVID crisis, to the economic crisis, or on racial justice crisis? I think not. What he has done is take bad situations and make them worse.
His policy failures are too numerous to list, but here are a sampling. He said Mexico would pay for a border wall. There is no wall and Mexico is not paying for anything. He said he could strike a deal with North Korea. Not only to we not have a deal, the North Koreans have developed nuclear ballistic missiles. He started a trade war with China. What has that accomplished? China has not changed its practices, and American farmers have been hurt and his trade war raised costs for American businesses.
He claims to have been tough on NATO, and he has alienated allies who have been with us for 70 years. Trump’s mismanagement of immigration was recorded daily on the evening news. He said he would repeal and replace Obamacare with something better; he did not. Trump claims to be a great deal maker, but where are these great deals?
Larry Bucshon is also on the ballot running for re-election to Congress. He has shown no inclination to be independent from Trump. Instead, he has been a defender, supporter and enabler of Donald Trump. In one analysis, Bucshon voted in line with Trump’s positions 96% of the time. Therefore, I will not vote for Bucshon even though I have voted for him in the past.
Like others, I am not comfortable voting for candidates with whom I disagree on policy issues. But I have concluded I am faced with a choice between turning his country into a banana republic and being true to democratic and conservative principles. I may be labeled a Never Trumper, but I have no alternative.
— Herschel Chait, Terre Haute
We should end death penalty
I am many things and being a confirmed bleeding heart liberal is one of them.
Once again the Wabash Valley has been exposed to one of man’s most horrible attributes and that is seeking vengeance on another human being for acts that have been committed. It is very true that no one in my immediate family has ever been murdered, but I do have a large extended circle of friends and have experienced the horror of losing someone to violence.
In a world where common sense seems to have disappeared I object with every fiber of my being to putting someone to death for crimes they have committed. Legalized murder is what the government is doing and doing so in my name. What makes these laws so obscene is the fact that the government has reduced the need for vengeance to an acceptable level which makes us no better than the criminal being executed.
The death penalty doesn’t stop anyone from committing murder. The only thing it does is reduce our society to the same level as the criminal. I am sick to death of the local news reporting on these acts of vengeance. It isn’t newsworthy, but you would think it is by the local TV stations who seem to need having a reporter at the local prison.
Show me one good result of the death penalty for our society. It only reduces our humanity to a subhuman level. It teaches that hate and revenge are the just punishment for breaking laws. It does nothing to make us better as human beings.
If you don’t support abortion, but support the death penalty, I would like an explanation of why? Aren’t they the same act? If you legalize murder by the government then all murders would be permissible, including assisting the terminal ill to die.
You can’t have it be legal without lowering the moral conscience of society and our ability to be human beings. Legalized murder should be stricken from our laws for the betterment of our moral souls.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
Appreciation for good neighbors
Harry Truman was quoted, “All will concede that in order to have good neighbors, we must also be good neighbors. This applies in every field of human endeavor.”
Lately, the city parks department has been witness to several good neighbors and we are certainly appreciative for them. Specifically, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 stepped in to help with a water problem at Hulman Links ... the 8-week drought has taken a toll on the course but with Local 157’s help we can now continue watering the course as needed for the balance of the season. So, a big thank you to Mark Swaner, Todd Boland, Ron Gibson and the entire Local 157 membership.
Another neighbor we would like to thank is Mark Hopper and his team with the Vigo County Highway Department. They have done a terrific job paving roads near our parks and cleaning brush along the roadways. Please keep up the hard work.
Lastly, a couple of neighbors that keep giving when it seems they’ve given too much already are Dennie McGuire, McGuire Excavating and Jerry Keyes, NRK Electric. Any success we are having has a lot to do with the help and donations from these gentlemen and their staffs.
As we wrap up the summer and move into the autumn season we invite our community and neighbors to visit the city and county parks ... there isn’t a better way to spend the day than with family and friends in one of our parks.
— Gordon Bryan, Parks board member, Terre Haute
Shameful actions from the president
In the passing of Supreme Court Justice RBG, this great woman was not even cold before Trump began salivating at the thought of picking, before the election, an ultra-conservative justice so he could get someone who would overturn Roe v. Wade. Never mind the dragging of Republican heels for a year over Merrick Garland, Obama’s nominee.
Trump’s disgraceful lack of courtesy toward Ginsburg by not even an acknowledgement of her death shows his hostility and spitefulness, two seemingly admirable qualities to his sheep-like MAGA followers.
Shame on you for supporting, on any level, such a person.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Illinois
