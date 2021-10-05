Demand answers from elected reps
I have written letters for the Tribune-Star and other papers for several years. I always try to maintain my composure no matter how flammable the subject is.
Let me start by saying I am not personally affected, nor do I know anyone, who is affected by the current eviction crisis throughout this country at the present time. On the local evening news on Sept. 15, 2021, the State of Indiana announced it was creating a task force to help bring tenants, landlords and the federal money that was approved in the last stimulus package by Congress this spring together.
I think it’s time we all contact our state senators and representatives and ask them what the hell have you been doing all this time. Pardon my language, but I’m sick of politicians of both parties not willing to do their jobs for the citizens of Indiana.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Refusing vaccine matter of choice
Letter writer Ron Hastings, on Sept. 29, has some more of his irrational “untruths” printed on the Opinion page. He invokes the word “Hitler,” thinking that gives his ranting more credibility. Anyone doing that has no credibility, it shows they have a weak argument.
Since he brought it up though, who is more “Hitler” like, someone who believes the government should dictate every aspect of everyone’s life as Ron Hastings and apparently Steve Hardin, on the same page, does, or those who believe in individual freedom, a founding principle of the USA? He tries to blame former President Trump’s supporters for resistance to vaccination when if it weren’t for President Trump, we would still be 2-3 years away from a vaccine. President Trump has taken the vaccine, is proud of his accomplishment and advocated for it.
Mr. Hastings completely misrepresents my previous letter. I plainly said that both of us were eligible and had gotten both shots early because of age and health concerns and would take the booster if and when it is recommended. I also said I would not demand anyone else get the shot if that was their choice. They will be of little to no threat to me nor Mr. Hastings and Mr. Hardin if they have gotten their shots. Remember, freedom is not free. It is notable that a high percentage of health workers have not gotten theirs. It was high profile Democrats including VP Harris who said they would not trust any vaccine that President Trump had anything to do with and now they are dismayed that people actually listened to them.
President Trump a dictator, Mr. Hastings? Look what the Biden Administration is doing to businesses and one of his minions said everyone should wear masks in their own home even. I guess they are going to go door to door checking.
Now, Mr. Hastings and Mr. Hardin, there are thousands of deaths each year from the flu so are you going to demand everyone continue wearing masks the rest of their lives to prevent the spread of that and every other imaginable infection? Perhaps one day babies will be born with masks and all look like Dr. Fauci. I suggest Mr. Hastings and Mr. Hardin stay home in bed with a pillow over their heads and masks on of course.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
Resolving lynching an impossible goal
On Sept. 25, I picked up the Weekend Edition of the Tribune-Star and read the headlines “Righting A Wrong.” After reading the full article my eyes were filled with tears and not only because of the absolutely horrific death of George Ward but because someone at your newspaper thinks that by putting up a memorial in Fairbanks Park, makes it all right.
I’m horrified that anyone could actually think that anything could be done to make his death right and what horrifies me even more is that we actually have people who think it will. We have not come that far, folks.
I hope you didn’t mean what you said and I hope you think a little harder on your headlines before you make such a mistake again.
— Mike Sinn, Terre Haute
Editor’s Note: The headline “Righting A Wrong” was not meant to suggest that erecting a historical marker would ever resolve the lynching of George Ward in 1901 by a mob in Terre Haute. It was intended to reflect the feelings of George Ward’s great grandson, Terry Ward, who is quoted in the article as saying, “We are righting a wrong that is 120 years old.” Terry Ward was speaking of the community’s effort to come to grips with the horrific injustice of the past in order to better confront current and future injustices.
