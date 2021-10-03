GOP will pay for its racial policies
About Jeffrey Aitken’s most recent letter, it is ludicrous to say that the Democratic Party hasn’t changed since FDR died. This ignores completely not only the Tuskegee airmen of WWII, who being war heroes came home as second-class citizens. But also the Tuskegee Experiment which ran from 1932 to 1972 under Democratic and Republican presidents alike.
In 2016, the Electoral College chose Donald Trump as president. The Trump administration dances around racial prejudice, attracting white supremacists, and lied with every breath. Mr. Aitken, there are more things between prejudice and equality than are dreamt of in your letter’s simplistic labels.
In 1957, Lyndon Johnson as a Democratic senator from Texas sponsored the first civil rights law. It was blocked by Strom Thurmond, a Democrat senator from South Carolina. Both senators were Southern Democrats. Strom Thurmond used a filibuster that lasted 24 hours and 18 minutes to block it, and still stands as a symbol of two Democrats fighting over civil rights.
Finally, in 1964, Lyndon Johnson as president strong-armed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 into law. Strom Thurmond, who switched parties and became a Republican, died in 2003 at 101 years of age. Both parties are racially integrated today. Civil rights is the law of the land. Yet, make no mistake, racial prejudice still exists and we must overcome it. Denial, my friends, is not the first step.
Republican policies, in the South and elsewhere, are alienating every group under 30 years of age and almost all Americans who don’t have white skin. It’s just a matter of time before Republicans are going to learn this the hard way, because of their leadership’s denial.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
Appreciation for efforts for vets
Thank you, Judge Roach, for everything you have done for veterans. I know you (and your staff) put in a lot of hard work to give vets another chance. Reminds me of the compassion shown and also amazing tolerance of retired Judge Rader, who also changed so many lives. (Tribune-Star, Sept. 25, “Veterans Court graduates its 40th success”.)
As just an ordinary 1968 Army vet and for so many of us, thank you and God bless. What a role model.
— Tim Long, Carbon
Coaching is root of THS problems
Chad Barnes, the answer to your letter of Sept. 22 (”The state of Terre Haute South FB”) is simple. It belongs on the shoulders of coaches.
It seems South has had a problem for years of not wanting to let coaches go that don’t produce winning records. The time has come for the athletic director to make changes and start replacing them instead of “embarrassing the sport and school.” This has been going on for years.
— Charlie Barth, Terre Haute
