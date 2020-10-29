Stock market a poor barometer
Throughout his tenure in the White House, Donald Trump has suggested that the stock market should be an important metric in evaluating his job as President. So let’s look at the numbers.
From election day in 2016 (Nov. 8) through late October of this year, the stock market is up about 45%. That’s an annual growth rate over the four years of 9.6%, which is about 2% better than a very long-term average. Since 1950, the U.S. stock market has gone up, on average, by about 7.8% per year. So the stock market performance while Trump has been in office is just a little better than average.
But wait. All of the growth in the stock market during Trump’s term came in the first 15 months of his presidency. Since January 2018, the stock market has actually been flat. Arguably, that phenomenal growth in the stock market during those early months was driven by investors’ anticipation of the lucrative tax cut Trump promised and delivered in December 2017. Since then, not much. And the benefits of that tax cut have accrued disproportionately to the upper end of the income scale.
Surprisingly, at least to those who don’t pay attention, the stock market performance under Trump has actually only been a little better than its performance over the four years that preceded his election, a period of time when another man, whose complexion Trump doesn’t seem to like, sat in the Oval Office.
That occupant of the White House asked that his presidency be judged by how many people gained access to health care. And of course, Donald Trump has since had something to say about that too …
There are many ways to judge the performance of a president, and I actually think the stock market is a pretty poor one. Decency, competence, fiscal responsibility, concern for the welfare of all are some others that come to mind. I don’t think it is a great mystery as to why Donald Trump has not asked us to judge him by those measures.
— Kevin Christ, Terre Haute
Poor judgment by candidate on event
As a Democrat who crossed the aisle to vote for Chris Switzer in 2018, I’m disappointed in his intention to abandon any pretense of bipartisan civility by hosting a “Trump Train” event at a local polling location. This “rally” was also promoted by the so-called Freedom Fighters of Central Indiana as follows: “Let’s come out in even larger numbers let’s Shut Down the Haute City Center parking lot with nothing but Trump 2020,” (later edited to read, “. . .Fill the Haute City Center parking lot with nothing but good people wanting to vote #RedKingdom #election2020 #trumpvsbiden #chrisswitzer #Trump2020.”)
It takes a considerable degree of mental gymnastics to conclude that deliberate obstruction of parking at a voting site enhances anyone’s freedom or is an action condoned by “good people.” Thankfully, the majority of us are not too addled by diesel fumes to recognize voter intimidation when we see it; Mr. Switzer subsequently yielded to resounding public outcry and selected an alternate venue to gather his flock.
Nevertheless, belatedly deciding not to run afoul of state and federal election law after all fails to justify his behavior. Relocating his shindig at a distance from a polling location does not alter its intent.
Vigo County holds bellwether status precisely because of its diverse political viewpoints. It’s shameful for a local candidate to incite divisive fervor rather than striving to look beyond Nov. 3 and unite our community. In his zeal to woo a dwindling fringe of supporters, Mr. Switzer seems to have forgotten the first rule of small-town politics: don’t defecate where you eat. He displays poor judgment in choosing to alienate half of the people he will continue to live and work with after Election Day, regardless of the outcome.
If he aspires to hold lasting political influence in Vigo County, Mr. Switzer would do well to remember that the Trump Train will eventually run out of track, perhaps leaving him at an awkward destination.
— Marcia Evrard, West Terre Haute
Clarification needed on candidate claims
As a concerned voter who wishes to be informed before making my decision in local elections, I have tried to educate myself regarding the candidates for several offices.
Recently, I read a letter by former coroner, Dr. Kohr, concerning his recommendation for the office. In looking at candidate profiles online, I discovered that the Republican candidate for coroner claims to have been to many autopsies, and to have been involved with many death investigations. Yet Dr. Kohr says his records show that Lemke has never attended even a single case.
Needless to say, I also now have to question his statement that he has investigated countless deaths as a patrolman and detective. I am very concerned that Lemke has misrepresented his experience and qualifications. If that is the case, then I would be highly worried about how he would conduct the office.
I expect all of our office holders to run their offices with integrity and honesty, but this should be especially important when proper death investigations are being conducted. Vigo County needs to have officials that we can trust. Lemke’s claims need to be clarified and supported.
— Leigh Jackson, West Terre Haute
All voices get fair representation
Mel Burks’ experience and expertise will continue to be beneficial for the Vigo County School Board.
Transparency is vital for the continuous growth of any school corporation. Mr. Burks exemplifies a fervent passion to represent all voices of Vigo County. He discerns needed changes to develop students as lifelong learners capable of meeting the challenges of new technology. He stays up to date on government regulations, local and state, which enables him to collaborate and implement policies that equip Vigo County students to be “right at the top.”
This takes the needed courage to speak up and discern, discuss, collaborate and implement.
Mr. Burks has an excellent rapport with students, parents and businesses throughout the community. Promoting respect and the importance of education, you cannot go wrong to vote for this representation for District 1.
He will advocate and pursue the best for all students with courage, transparency and continuity, not just during an election.
— Pearl Nesbitt, Terre Haute
Weinzapfel favors medical cannabis
As a 100% service-connected disabled Army combat veteran, and a fellow Hoosier, I ask you to vote for Jonathon Weinzapfel for Indiana Attorney General.
Jonathon Weinzapfel has spoken out in favor of medical marijuana for Hoosier combat war vets like me who have chronic pain, glaucoma and combat PTSD. His GOP opponent, Todd Rokita, has openly and repeatedly supported jailing combat vets like me for even possessing medical marijuana, even though it is perfectly legal in neighboring states.
Please support war vets by voting for Jonathon Weinzapfel for Indiana Attorney General.
— Ron Nesler, New Harmony
Negotiating that coronavirus curve
Trump claims we are rounding the curve on the coronavirus. What curve would that be? Dead man’s curve?
There are 224,000 people in the U.S. now deceased.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
