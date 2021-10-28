America won’t stray far from capitalism
In regards to Charles Bean’s letter titled “Socialism will destroy America”, it is an interesting one.
I’ll start by stating that free-market capitalism has been proven be the most effective “ism”. Before I get into Mr. Bean’s comment, I would like to state that, in my opinion, capitalism’s greatness was even greater before we learned to abuse it. I have to respectfully ask Mr. Bean what country has he been living in?
There is most certainly socialism in this country, but it’s not easy to realize because the majority, working class folk, are never on the receiving end. In capitalism, when you fail. You fail. That’s it, no taxpayer bailouts or what have you. I ask myself ... can it be stated that every time there’s a taxpayer bailout, it’s a case of failed capitalism, because I think it’s certainly socialism.
The amount of socialism in this country is surprising but only the very wealthy and very poor receive it. Can it be stated that capitalism without socialism becomes communism, shouldn’t there be a balance? You say socialism will destroy America, well I, sir, strongly disagree because our country will never sway from free-market capitalism, with this fact in mind, what does capitalism promote? Greed, which can be good, in terms of an individual’s drive, and obviously it can be a bad thing as a whole, for society.
A basic principle that you learn in life is that too much of anything can kill you, point being that my belief is that greed and corruption will be our downfall ... whether through laws, regulations, or checks and balances, greed must be reigned in, in this country.
The once considered fallacy of liberals that is financial inequality is a perfect example of my statement. While conservatives argue that financial inequality is necessary, they are absolutely correct, but it’s the grotesque extent of it that has top economists alarmed.
— Danny Harris
Terre Haute
Perplexing scene in U.S. Congress
I have seen Congresses come and Congresses go, but I have never seen this.
Our democratic government is built on a two-party system. Each party can come together to compromise on legislation. It might not make everyone happy, but it will work for all of us. Now the leaders of the Republican Party refuse to work with their Democratic partners. Their leaders are even asking their supporters to stay away from the polls. How is this governing?
Republicans claim that Democrats are socialists. If they are socialists, then Republicans have given them one-party rule; something I doubt no one wants to see.
— Gary Broyles
Terre Haute
