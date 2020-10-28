Doctor unnecessary for coroner position
I would like to respond to Roland Kohr’s letter to the editor.
Police officers respond to numerous death scenes. At the beginning, they are all treated as an investigation. I would be willing to say that police officers respond to more deaths by natural causes than actual crime scenes. When a police supervisor responds to a death investigation and determines death by natural cause, many times a physician familiar with the deceased is willing to sign the death certificate so the investigation stops there. In my experience, when someone from the coroner’s office does come to a scene it’s usually a deputy coroner that responds.
I’m surprised Mr. Kohr explained how he thinks a police officer shouldn’t be coroner since in fact when he was coroner he had an active police officer as his deputy coroner. I would guess it’s pretty difficult to stay totally independent of the police when you have a police officer working for you. Also, when he speaks of a conflict of interest, it wouldn’t be any different if a coroner is investigating a death related to medical malpractice as a physician, which according to Johns Hopkins Medicine is the third leading cause of death in America.
His letter does not say anything about Janie Myers except that she is a physician. It mostly tells about him. I’m sure Janie Myers is a fine physician and she obviously worked hard to have achieved such a position. But what are her ties to our community, what working relationships has she established in Vigo County?
I would also like to clarify to the public that, as a police officer, Ted Lemke cannot perform autopsies, just as Janie Myers also cannot perform an autopsy as a physician. Both candidates would require a forensic pathologist such as Mr. Kohr to perform said autopsy and that is when a final cause of death would be determined. Again, I’m sure Janie Myers is a fine physician but you don’t need a physician to tell you someone is deceased. You need someone to investigate the death. If you would like to see the state requirement for a coroner, look up Indiana code IC 4-23-6.5-3 and see for yourself.
Ted Lemke is a 30-year resident of Vigo County, has served his community for over 20 years as a police officer and has been an EMT for 10 years serving the residents of Vigo County. He has a working relationship with all local law enforcement agencies, EMS and hospitals. He has responded to numerous death investigations and fatal or serious crash investigations.
As a lifelong resident of Terre Haute and a police officer of 27 years, it is my belief, and state law, that a physician is not necessary to be a coroner. So I strongly suggest the residents of Vigo County would benefit having Ted Lemke who has been involved in numerous death investigations represent them as Vigo County coroner.
I encourage everyone to vote Ted Lemke for Vigo County coroner.
— Terry John, Terre Haute
Lower does what’s best for schools
When Jackie Lower was elected to the Vigo County School Board in 2016, I asked her what she wanted me to do with her sign and her reply was, “Burn it, I am not doing this again.” Move forward to 2020. What happened to change her mind? “I couldn’t walk away” was all she said.
Twelve years plus the unfinished term she served when her husband, Jack Lower, passed away have all been the heart and soul of her dedication. She has gone to every board meeting prepared to discuss the current agenda. No vacation could take place if there was a Monday night board scheduled.
The theme seems to be “We need new blood.” That is true, but that new blood needs direction and Jackie has been the glue that has been consistent for the terms she has served.
Our students and teachers are the ones at stake here and that is what Jackie has dedicated her terms in office to, so please give her a chance to let her help Dr. Hayworth get us through these unprecedented times.
A vote for Jackie Lower will assure us that what is best for our schools will definitely be what she stands for.
— Mildred Rusk, Terre Haute
Burks true servant of the community
My family and I are encouraging everyone to vote for Melvin L. Burks for Vigo County School Board.
I have known Mr. Burks since his playing days for ISU football. He has been a leader in this community since he first arrived in Terre Haute. He has been a member of the Vigo County School Board since 1996 and has worked tirelessly to improve our community and ensure an atmosphere of diversity and inclusion for everyone.
Mr. Burks has consistently served our youth and the people of the community in a first-class manner. He has sacrificed many hours to mentor, coach and lead. He stands for integrity, character and the equal treatment for all, no matter their race, gender, background or culture.
Please take the time to vote for Melvin L. Burks, someone that is working every day of their life to make our community a better place and to be a true servant of the people.
— Trent Miles, Terre Haute
Proud to cast vote for Burks
I am a new resident of Vigo County, arriving just before COVID-19 spread throughout our community in early March.
About a month before arriving, I was fortunate to meet Melvin Burks, and it is a memory that becomes even more true to me every single day. This gentleman is filled with a joy for service that is only matched by his commitment to leadership. It’s literally wrapped around and through everything he does, and that example is much more than inspiring. It causes you to look within yourself to challenge yourself to do what you can do, even better.
I was proud to cast my early vote for Melvin L. Burks, and I am committed to encouraging everyone I know to do the same. Having spent 25 years of my professional life serving communities that are the most underserved, I know the real deal when I see it. I see Mr. Burks’ example, his passion for service, his focus on excellence, and his understanding that he can inspire others to do the same.
I encourage everyone that can to vote early, and I encourage you to cast your vote for Melvin L. Burks for School Board.
— Art Fuller, Terre Haute
Bellmore crossing needs a traffic signal
I want to take the liberty to address the motorists who travel U.S. 36 and Indiana 59 in Parke County at the Bellmore intersection.
This is a very dangerous intersection. It is with two stop signs with flashing red lights to warn motorists traveling from north and from south on Indiana 59.
There is located in the area an Amish grocery store, a Dollar General store, a restaurant ice cream shop, fire department, plus other business at this intersection. Also, Amish buggies travel through here, as well as large dump trucks, log trucks, semis, plus all other traffic.
During the Covered Bridge Festival a state police trooper is at this intersection to direct traffic.
I have talked to residents that live in this area and they mention serious accidents are present. No doubt there definitely needs to be a traffic signal installed at this dangerous intersection.
Are you aware of this situation, Indiana State Highway Department?
— John Glazner, Terre Haute
Tom Reck had an impact on many
The Wabash Valley lost one of its biggest sports fans and supporters recently with the passing of my friend and one-time colleague Tom Reck.
I grew up in Marshall, Ill., reading Tom’s work and he became my sports writing idol. In a roundabout way he led to my 30-year career as a sports writer. Unlike many journalists and sports personalities, Tom never allowed his ego (as small as it was) to enter into a story. He let the story tell itself whether it be about a game or athlete. It was never about him.
Tom will never know how many lives he touched through his work. I know he touched mine in a way I will never forget and for that I am truly blessed and thankful. Tom has met his deadline on earth, but he will keep churning out copy in heaven. God bless you, my friend.
— Bryan Bloodworth, Bloomington, Ill.
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.