Vaccine choice will affect others
Once again the people who stepped up when called upon are ignored. They were brave enough to ignore the remote possibilities that were hatched from every negative mind from around the world and take a positive action. Those who chose the negative path had every right to assert their freedom of choice and independence but have no right to care and comfort when they contract the virus. They also care not for those under 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine and may contract it from them.
This is just another chapter in the ongoing anonymous social media saga where every predator, liar, fraud, outlaw and on and on can express a fictitious or distorted claim that influences people’s decisions that result in tragedy. We continue to allow these idiots and imbeciles to create havoc in direct contradiction with professional educated experts.
If you subscribe to these false claims and ignore the advice of those on the front lines with knowledge you get what you deserve, but to all those you infect that lose their lives you are a murderer. Another act of anonymity you can avoid responsibility for.
— Ernest Garwood
Paris, Ill.
Political conflicts are complicated
On Oct. 20, the Tribune-Star published a letter, on the editorial page, titled Socialism will destroy America. The text of the letter was exactly 165 words. Being a curious person, I googled Socialism vs. Capitalism on my computer. In 92 seconds, I got 82,300,000 results. Makes one wonder if you could really discuss the pros and cons of something so wide-ranging in a scant 165 words.
Could this subject instead be reduced to compassion vs. materialism, i.e., a tendency to consider material possessions and physical comfort as more important than spiritual values? Maybe Socialism vs. Capitalism could actually complement each other. Is it right millions of adults and children are starving? Could it be wrong to want to help them? As an individual your means are limited. What if the government stepped in with a program like food stamps? You might say they are using my tax money to support someone who. I’ve got to end this letter because I have just reached 165 words.
— Ron Gadberry
Sullivan
