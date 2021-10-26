Resurrect and renovate Rea Park club house
I am a friend and supporter of Friends of Rea Park Inc. I have also been a season pass holder to the golf course along with a few of my friends. We play golf there almost daily and have noted that the course is always busy with 2-3 times the volume of Hulman Links with men/women leagues, players from South Vigo, and school golf tournaments.
As a resident of Terre Haute and patron of Rea Park for over 40 years, I can speak to how the club house building and golf course were back then; a beautiful, artful building with new tennis courts and a well-maintained golf course. Mr. Rea had donated this property with an agreement for the city to forever maintain and beautify the park grounds.
Unfortunately, they (the city) have allowed it to decay over the years to its present state — a crumbling building with areas cordoned off for safety and toilets that can be considered a health hazard. All of this is due to lack of maintenance and poor planning.
There was a plan submitted by the Architect firm Sanders & Co. years ago to restore and glorify the clubhouse and expand the surrounding area into a health/recreational complex with the intention to breathe life into the area. The city has sat on it and done nothing. They have completely neglected their duty.
The park’s location (south side) is the epicenter of town; where the growth and action is. It is in close proximity to Terre Haute Regional Hospital, shopping centers, the Vigo County Fair Grounds, South Vigo High School, many nursing homes, access to the interstate, etc.
The city/county/Indiana State University are spending thousands and thousands of dollars on a river project, Hulman Links and convention center with a dream of a casino and/or conventions coming to town. Terre Haute has nothing to offer to attract any of them. We hardly have any industry and no prospect of any coming.
Vigo County is among the bottom in Indiana for quality of life metrics — population growth, presence of industry, health rankings (obesity, smoking, longevity of life), median income, etc. In the fall of 2018, Terre Haute was named “The least healthy city in Indiana” by a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) national study. By contrast, Columbus has more than 30 international companies as well as a large domestic (Cummins) with over 9,000 employees (WSJ, Aug. 14, 2021). It is a much smaller town than ours. Think about it.
The city government should channel their energies into progressive, fruitful projects with better prospects to achieve the goal of attracting industries, retaining our young population, elevating the local economy, and improving the health of our community.
I urge the city/county to take the first step with resurrecting and expediting the renovation/restoration of Rea Park club house along with developing a park recreational/health complex project as a step toward that goal.
— Ramana Reddy
Terre Haute
Country sinking like the Titanic
Can anyone out there say with any credibility that our country is better than when Trump was at the helm?
Please do not say it’s because of Covid. The disastrous decisions by this deranged administration has nothing to do with the Covid. The reason why our country is in such dire straits is first and foremost, the election was rigged (the truth with be exposed). Secondly, those Democrat voters who were not deceased voted for Biden only because they hated Trump. They would rather see their country in ruins, because of a few mean tweets and insults.
The only thing I cared about was how wonderful he ran our country. You can dispute this vigorously, but it does not change what really happened. The ripple effect of this administration‘s disastrous decisions are far-reaching. Right now there are hundreds of cargo ships off our coast lines, due to back ups at the ports. Why aren’t there enough employees to unload the cargo?
This problem exists all over our country, with a tremendous shortage of employees. When people are getting stimulus checks and extended unemployment, what would be the incentive to get a job? Would you give up your Social Security and retirement to go back to work? The people who voted for Biden must like the increased prices and shortages of everything that is sold. They must like paying for all of the illegal immigrants who need to be housed, fed and educated. They must look forward to much higher taxes as well.
I equate our country to the sinking Titanic, because we are headed to communism. You can deny and bury your head in the sand, but reality does not change. The truth is what we are living today and what we will be living tomorrow. God help us all.
— Gail Henneman
Terre Haute
Democracy hangs in delicate balance
This is a gathering storm that is threatening our democracy and you can smell it in the air. Americans now do not have a common reality, whether it’s COVID or the results of the 2020 election, and the right-wing media is the “safe space” for these liars.
It has created an atmosphere where people don’t believe their vote counts, and erodes and enables the destruction of our government.
The real story today is whether we will have democracy in our future and are dangerously naive if we think it’s about anything else.
— Anita L. Griffith
Vermilion, Ill.
