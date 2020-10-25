Newman has done well as county clerk
This is why I am voting for Brad Newman:
As chief deputy clerk for Brad Newman, I have seen firsthand how his life’s accomplishments and work ethic have directed him to be the man he is today. Brad works as the Vigo County clerk to keep the office updated with all the newest legislative information. In addition to maintaining a balanced budget, he provides the county with an election that is not only fair, but follows all recommendations that come down from the state.
Brad has not only met the obligations of being the Clerk, he has exceeded all obligations and expectations while dedicating his life work to protect us as citizens of Vigo County.
Just to state a few of his accomplishments, Brad has saved the County $244,969. With his resourcefulness and knowledge, he has increased the Clerk Certificate of Deposit from $400,000 to $800,000. The interest we have earned for the county as of this year is $46,370.63.
Brad has acquired two grants in his four years of being the Vigo County clerk. One was for security of the election equipment and securing the building that holds the equipment. That one was for $51,243. The second one was for the extra expense the county had to pay for the election’s COVID procedures, that was in the amount of $22,607.
As the clerk, he initiated a contract with Navient Collections for the collection of past due child support annual fees with over $25,000 collected.
Not to mention several other changes made within the office to stay up to date with the day-to-day changes.
— LeAnna Moore, Chief Deputy Clerk, Vigo County
Trust, experience, proven leadership
When choosing a candidate for public office I choose a person I can trust. Not someone who tells you what you want to hear so they can get elected. I also choose someone I believe can do the job. Experience is a plus. Not often is there a candidate that has these attributes. Jeff Fisher does. He has the trust, experience and proven leadership Vigo County needs for District 3 county commissioner.
Jeff has been a firefighter for 31 years and chief of the Terre Haute Fire Department for 13 years — 13 years of managing 150 employees and a $17 million annual budget. Seeking out grants totaling nearly $6 million of savings to taxpayers. Making tough decisions to ensure those he serves get the best possible service.
This is the type of leadership Vigo County needs.
Jeff works well with community partners to address issues and find solutions. He has been the president of the Vigo County 911 Advisory Board for many years. He spearheaded the implementation of critical dispatch software which significantly reduces response time for fire departments reaching those in need. This change has and will save lives, making Vigo County a safer place. Jeff is making a difference.
Jeff is deeply involved in our community, volunteering and serving on the board of many organizations. He truly cares about our community and will make decisions not based on politics, but based on what our community truly needs.
I trust Jeff. Join me in voting Jeff Fisher for Vigo County commissioner District 3 for a better Vigo County.
— John Plasse, Terre Haute
Killion will represent the unheard voices
Vigo County has the opportunity to choose their representatives for many different offices. Stacy Killion is a candidate for Vigo County School Board, and as a member of the local population who can vote, I encourage everyone to consider Stacy Killion as their choice for School Board.
I have known Stacy for many years. We have worked together as teachers’ aides and for a local company in Terre Haute. I have witnessed Stacy’s compassion, work ethic and unwavering support for her community, and the families who reside in it. Stacy volunteers to help with clubs and organizations within the school her children are attending. She does not hesitate to take on and tackle the positions which no one else wants. Stacy has filled every volunteer position available with such drive and dedication. I do not doubt her success with all volunteer positions would also prove as evidence in her ability to succeed on the school board.
Stacy is the mother of two young boys, and the wife to a very lucky man. As a working mom, she understands the trials and tribulations parents face, especially in our current crisis. Stacy has experience working with local teachers, principals, administrators and families in Vigo County. She does not hesitate to lead many efforts for improving our schools and improving the education and technology for the students and teachers alike. Her motivation is simply to make our schools better for the children of Vigo County.
Voting for our local leaders is something we should all take very seriously. Having new faces with new ideas to lead our schools forward in technology should be a priority for all families in Vigo County. Until the pandemic pushed Vigo County admin into utilizing the technology available, our current board and administration sat stagnant and had not reached the same level of technology smaller outlying counties had already succeeded in implementing.
If you only go to the polls to make one vote, make sure it is to elect Stacy Killion for School Board.
— Suzanne Marts, Terre Haute
The conservative checklist for voting
There are many reasons to vote for Trump:
1. He has produced an excellent economy.
2. He is for law and order. Police are supporting him.
3. He has done a great job internationally with peace in the Middle East.
4. He has put America first regardless of the lack of international support.
5. He is for control of the border.
6. He does not support illegal immigration or open borders.
7. He is against sanctuary cities that protect the lawless criminals.
8. He is for less government control of our lives.
9. He supports fracking.
10. He does not want to pack the Supreme Court with more members.
Then we have Biden:
1. He is for open borders
2. He supports violent protests by not opposing them
3. He does not support Law and Order. Defund the police.
4. He is for sanctuary cities that protect the lawless.
5. He is for government control of our guns wanting to ban them.
6. He is for government control of our lives. The government knows best.
7. He wants to pack the Supreme Court if he can.
8. He is for the “green new deal” or equivalent.
9. He is against fracking and fossil fuels.
10. He is for a socialist country by supporting the far left like Bernie Sanders
— Gene Knoefler, Terre Haute
