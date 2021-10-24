Joy made this a better community
“This is what ‘Joy’ — made — her — passion!” Joy Sacopulos was the founder of TREES Inc. in 1990, and was a tireless, innovative community leader who, for almost 50 years, dedicated herself to developing, improving and preserving the health and beauty of our city in planting thousands of trees, spearheading environmental education in the elementary schools, a pioneer in recycling, and being appreciative of the history and heritage that is Terre Haute.
I want to thank everyone that joined the dedication to the “Joy Sacopulos Memorial Walkway” at the south walking trail entrance into Deming Park on Oct. 16, 2021. In receiving donations in her memory, a special committee was formed to show respect for the founder of TREES Inc. In addition, I would like to express a special thank you to George Cesinger and Tina Baur with the Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department, Kenny Clymer of Clymer Masonry, Frank Mascari of Mascari Lawn & Landscape, Johnna Farnsworth of Terre Haute Monument, Inc., the bronze plaque placement by Mike Dason of Timing MD. To all of you, thank you for your time and talents.
There are only a handful of people that remember her devotion to Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Terre Haute’s only African-American building on the National Register of Historic Places, which has undergone significant restoration because Joy was instrumental in raising more than a half-million dollars. And, it was Joy who arranged to have the Crossroads of America state historical marker placed at the corner of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue.
Joy received numerous honors for her community service including the United Way of the Wabash Valley’s 2012 Woman of Influence, the Servaas Award from Indiana Landmarks, and that same year she received the Chapman S. Root Award. Joy received The Level Above Award, the TREES Inc. Mighty Oak Award, Success by 6, and was a Sagamore of the Wabash recipient. Joy was also awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and the Boy Scouts of America (National) Silver Beaver Award. In addition, Joy was named IPALCO Environmentalist of the Year, the Indiana Urban Forest Council’s Outstanding Volunteer of the Year and Best Friend of Allen Chapel, among dozens of others.
May Joy’s example serve to inspire others to make our community a better place.
— Kimberly M. Kimbler, President, TREES Inc.
Utility company should finish job
For over a month now we’ve had several utility marker flags on our front lawn. My husband took a photo so he could move them to mow then place them back in the same places. He’s done this many times. We also now have spray paint on our cement driveway.
If nothing is done by the end of the month, I’m throwing the flags away and removing the paint from the drive.
Just watch me.
— Pam Curts, Terre Haute
