Speaking out about Clay jail
Hats off to Reanda Kirchner and Brandy Pierce, who, unhampered by prejudice about immigrants or a desire to make money off them, saw the injustice of treating them badly and spoke up about the issue.
There are so many reasons why the Clay County jail is not a proper place for immigrants being detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). These are mentioned in the excellent Tribune-Star article of Monday, Oct. 18, and include an insufficiency of trained medical staff and lack of opportunity for outside recreation. It is also noted that ICE does not adequately follow up on known deficiencies.
As Reanda and Brandy pointed out, these people are not criminals. If somehow we have twisted our laws to make them qualify as such, shame on us. Sheriff Harden is confident he can handle many more of these immigrants. Do we really think that we can treat poor, needy people like shelf stock without in some way diminishing ourselves?
“No man is an island,” the poet says. “Ask not for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”
— Carol Nolan, S.P., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Echoes of Anne Frank’s words
Annelies Marie Frank (1929-1945) was a German-born Jewish victim of the Holocaust, who gained fame posthumously with the publication in 1947 of “The Diary of a Young Girl.”
In it she had documented her life in hiding from 1942 to 1944 in Amsterdam during the German occupation of the Netherlands in World War II. Anne, age 15, and her sister Margot were spared the gas chamber, but they eventually died in a concentration camp, probably of typhus.
In Anne’s diary there was one sentence she wrote that is still, to this day, often quoted as an illustration of her optimism about human beings: “In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.”
How many of us today, in 2021, with all that is transpiring in the world, are able to voice those words written by a teenage girl over 75 years ago?
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
