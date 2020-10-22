Newman falls short of clerk obligations
There has been substantial public discussion regarding whether Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman is capable of fulfilling his duties as the clerk while at the same time as serving as a full-time police officer with the Terre Haute Police Department. My experience is that Newman has fallen short of meeting his obligations as county clerk.
In March of 2019, Clerk Newman produced a sample ballot for candidates in the May primary. My client, Tess Brooks-Stephens, was placed second on the ballot behind the name of the wife of one of Newman’s personal friends. On March 18, 2019, I wrote to Newman advising him that Indiana Election Law (I.C. 3-10-1-18) required that he place the names in correct alphabetical order. I indicated to Newman this error may have “occurred through accident or oversight.”
After receiving my letter, Newman stated to the Tribune-Star that the ballot was going to be corrected and that he had instructed his chief deputy clerk to call Brooks-Stephens to inform her that the ballot would be corrected. Ms. Brooks-Stephens confirms that the chief deputy clerk called and indicated she would be first on the ballot. However, as the Tribune-Star reporter was writing this story, Newman called him and said he had changed his mind and would leave Brooks-Stephens last on the ballot.
On behalf of Ms. Brooks-Stephens, I filed an appeal in Vigo Circuit Court. Prior to the appeal hearing, Police Officer/Clerk Newman initiated a criminal investigation suggesting that Ms. Brooks-Stephens had somehow altered her candidacy application form after it was turned into his office. Ms. Brooks-Stephens learned about this criminal investigation when two Indiana State Police detectives showed up on her porch and asked for her to come with them “downtown.”
When Newman testified at the appeals hearing before Judge Mullican, he was confronted with Indiana Code 3-6-5-31 which requires that before an election law violation can be referred for criminal investigation, a candidate must be notified that there was an election law violation and afford the candidate an opportunity to appear before the Election Board to clear up the issue.
Under oath, Newman admitted that he had failed to comply with this election law requirement. In response to why he had not followed the law, Newman replied, “You can’t expect me to know all these election laws.”
The rest, as they say, is history. Judge Mullican ruled that Newman had violated Indiana election law by placing his friend’s wife first on the ballot and ordered that the ballot be reprinted with the names in proper alphabetical order. Recently, Newman requested that the County Council approve an “elections commissioner” at $66,000 a year to perform the election tasks and apply the election law Newman says, “We can’t expect him to know.”
Imagine for a moment if police officer Newman claimed in a criminal matter, “You can’t expect me to know all of these criminal laws.” This would be unacceptable to the courts and to our community. The county clerk is our chief election officer. Vigo County deserves a clerk who has the time to learn and conduct our elections in accordance with Indiana’s election laws.
— Christopher B. Gambill, Terre Haute
VCSC can benefit from Killion’s input
We would like to recommend Stacy Killion as an excellent candidate for the VCSC School Board.
Having known Stacy for 20 years, we have observed her interest in, and devotion to, children of all ages within our community. She was the Kids Hope director for our church serving at-risk students at Deming Elementary. Later while her sons attended Rio Grande, she worked part-time in the school and served as the PTO president. Last year Stacy volunteered numerous hours as the concession stand coordinator for the Terre Haute North Quarterback Club. Currently, she serves as the Otter Creek academic booster club president while her sons are enrolled in the hybrid and virtual options at Otter Creek Middle School and Terre Haute North High School respectively.
As you can see, Stacy Killion brings a firsthand insight of student needs in the classroom and also in the use of modern technology in education. We feel our local School Board will greatly benefit from Stacy’s input and experience as a current, actively involved VCSC parent. Please consider Stacy Killion as you vote for our VCSC board.
— Sandy and Ben Johnson, West Terre Haute
The best for county coroner
Beyond a doubt, Dr. Janie Myers is the most qualified person for the position of the Vigo County coroner. She is a physician, a general surgeon by specialty, with trauma care and medico-legal death investigation (MDI) experiences, Dr. Myers understands the importance of MDI function of the office of the coroner.
Dr. Myers exemplifies honesty, integrity, compassion, dedication, and thoughtfulness. Dr. Myers will use those qualities to provide a functioning and professional coroner’s office, and create an effective balance between the law enforcement, emergency medical services including the fire department, and forensic pathologists/medical examiners expert to improve the MDI in Vigo County.
As a deputy coroner for six years at the Vigo County coroner’s office, I can assure you that Dr. Myers is running for this office for the right reasons, and with sincere love for the community and to bring the best medical knowledge and compassion to assist families in their most difficult period after losing love one.
At this time of COVID-19 pandemic, we need more of professionalism and less of politics. We need Dr. Myers. Dr. Myers needs you. Vote for the best. Vigo County deserves the best.
— Shelly Wormser, Deputy Coroner, Vigo County
Fisher the right person for job
I have had the pleasure of getting to know Jeff Fisher on a more personal level as his campaign has unfolded and I can tell you he genuinely cares about Vigo County and the citizens who live here. He has dedicated his life to us and wants to continue doing so as Vigo County commissioner. He has the work ethic, management and leadership skills needed to continue moving Vigo County in the right direction.
Jeff Fisher is a friend of labor and knows the importance of keeping work local. He knows how precious our tax dollars are and has the experience of managing multi-million dollar budgets. If you want to continue seeing Vigo County prosper, join me in voting for Jeff Fisher for Vigo County commissioner in District 3.
— Doug Drake, Terre Haute
Poor statistics for babies and mothers
I recently was taken aback when I saw information on infant mortality (meaning babies who die before the age of 1 year). Among the 37 countries belonging to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the United States ranks 33rd, meaning it has one of the highest rates of infant mortality.
In maternal mortality (pregnancy and childbirth related death), among the countries belonging to the World Health Organization, the United States ranks 55th, even worse than for infant mortality.
— Mary Jo Maraldo, Terre Haute
