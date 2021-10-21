Art Spaces dinner will be back in ‘22
On behalf of Art Spaces, Inc. we would like to acknowledge the generosity of our business community for supporting the planning, design and implementation of public art projects and programs for Terre Haute, particularly during this second year of the pandemic.
Due to elevated Covid numbers in our county, and after considerable deliberation by our board of directors, Art Spaces made the difficult decision to cancel our 2021 dinner, It Was a Very Good Year, previously scheduled for Oct. 16. We wish to keep our friends, families and supporters safe during this time and we made the decision with the best interest of our community.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the presenting sponsor, First Financial Bank. We also wish to thank our dinner sponsors: The Argentum Group at Morgan Stanley, Big Picture, Coldwell Banker Troy Helman Realtors, Greiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Hank Metzger Landscape, Harsha Behavioral Center, Hendrich Title Company, Indiana State University, ISU Credit Union, Joink, Retec, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Sackrider & Co., Sodexo, Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group, Templeton Coal Co., Inc., Terre Haute Regional Airport, Terre Haute Savings Bank, and Wilkinson, Goeller, Modesitt, Wilkinson & Drummy, LLP. We are grateful for their support and participation.
We extend our special thanks to the Terre Haute Tribune-Star.
The mission of Art Spaces is to provide public art and the design of public places to enhance economic growth, enrich cultural experiences and build a legacy that reflects the diversity of the Wabash Valley community. We truly appreciate the generosity of our business community in supporting strong arts and cultural access for everyone. Thank you.
It Was a Very Good Year will return in 2022 and in the meantime please follow us on Facebook — art spaces inc. — to enjoy updates on the exciting Art Spaces projects now underway.
— Andrew Theisz, Board Chair
— Gail Price, Sam Shanks and Bryan Sponsler, Annual
Dinner Committee
— Mary Kramer, Executive Director, Art Spaces, Inc.
Terre Haute
Every rabid dog has his day
Wow! This guy John Krull is a director at a journalism school?
I can now understand why journalism has sank to such a low. You don’t have to read between the lines to see what kind of brainwashing students at a school like his are subject to. I hope it is tuition-free, surely no one would pay to have their kids subjected to his poison. He would make Herr Goebbels proud.
When Mr. Krull mentioned rabid dog, he was looking in the mirror.
— Tom Egan, Paris, Ill.
