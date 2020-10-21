Newman unqualified for clerk position
Brad Newman appears unfit for the position of Vigo County clerk. At the very least, he lacks the knowledge and judgment required.
The Brooks-Stephens scandal alone is cause for removal of Newman from the clerk’s office. In the last election, a document submitted to Newman’s office by Brooks-Stephens was altered after submission. Altered by someone in the county clerk’s office.
The alteration was highly significant because it moved Brooks-Stephens’ name below that of her opponent on the ballot. Moreover, the alteration violated Indiana Public Records Law. The person responsible should have faced a felony charge.
There’s no doubt that the alteration occurred in the county clerk’s office because Brooks-Stephens produced a confirmation form bearing Newman’s signature stamp. Faced with the evidence, Newman first agreed to place Brooks-Stephens’ name above that of her opponent. Newman later reversed his decision.
Why did Newman attempt to validate an illegal alteration? Circuit Judge Sarah Mullican appropriately reversed Newman’s bad judgment.
Newman’s lack of knowledge about election law is compounded by his willingness to obfuscate.
Before the primary, Newman mocked (on the Newman-for-Clerk Facebook page) Todd Nation for his proposal to send an absentee ballot application to every Vigo County resident. Newman declared that Nation’s proposal was “illegal and unethical.” Newman was spouting self-serving fiction because the Marion County Council voted to send absentee-ballot applications to all residents. Does “ignorant and unethical” apply?
Vigo County needs to elect a person who is qualified to be county clerk.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Newman deserves to be reelected
In light of the recent article pertaining to the Vigo County clerk’s race, I ask the citizens of Vigo County for their consideration to reelect Brad Newman for clerk.
Brad has given his adult life to public service. From his time serving in the U.S. Army to protecting the citizens of Terre Haute and Vigo County as an officer with the Terre Haute Police Department, Brad doesn’t look at his role as Vigo County clerk as a job. He looks at it as a higher calling to move the citizens of Vigo County in the right direction. In a strange turn for an elected official, Brad made and kept promises soon after he was elected. One of those promises made and kept was making child support payments, marriage licenses, and various filing fees payable by debit or credit card.
Another promise made and kept was ensuring efficiency. Brad sought cross training for employees in order to catch up filings that were over two months behind and also streamlined various filings through the county’s offices by enacting online filing.
At the time of taking office, the county had $500,000 in outstanding debt that needed to be collected. Brad made sure debt collection was tackled soon after taking office. By following what other counties were already doing by hiring a collection group (who charges and collects a fee without any charge to the county), any debt collected goes back into the county’s general fund. This ultimately saves taxpayers money while taking in revenue that was already owed. It should also be noted Brad has saved the taxpayers thousands of dollars more by cutting other costs and receiving grant money. It’s crazy to think this wasn’t done prior to Brad taking office in 2017.
It should not be a strike against Brad that he manages two jobs. It speaks to his ability to multitask. Nothing has ever been mentioned, nor have their been credible allegations that he has failed to perform his role as a police officer due to his role as Vigo County clerk, or vice-versa.
Please take these facts into consideration and re-elect Brad Newman for Vigo County clerk.
— Drew Stangle, Terre Haute
Will we stay on destructive path?
If you are an American citizen whose ancestors came here as immigrants, who built the industrial revolution, and were part of “The Greatest Generation,” who fought and won WWII, and you’ve not been blinded by partisan politics and extreme vitriol, you need to ask yourself a question. What has happened to the American people, and America?
The accurate picture and answer you’ll get is a country engulfed in a COVID-19 pandemic, that has taken the lives 217,000 dead and about 8 million infected. We’re swept up in tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding, fires and civil unrest. The economy has tanked, unemployment is high and confidence in our government is low.
Our long-standing allies, who we need to help protect us from anti-American countries, no longer trust or respect us, and we haven’t any credible defense from cyber attacks. Russia, our oldest enemy, has and is undermining our elections by dividing us, in an attempt to defeat us. Facebook, an American company, is aiding and abetting them, stoking fear and spreading lies, all for monetary gain.
The director of the FBI labeled the rise of violent supremacist groups as “domestic terrorists,” and “one of the greatest threats to America.”
One such group has been advised to “stand by” if the results of the election is not “acceptable!”
We’re a country, a nation, and people in peril. History has shown that a house divided will fall, and our foreign enemies are waiting for us to go into utter chaos. In November we must decide if we the people are going to continue down this path of certain, not imagined destruction.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
How can people vote Democratic?
The people who are telling us that our government needs to be fundamentally changed are Democrats. The people who gave us welfare to support those individuals who choose to believe that American society owes them a living are Democrats. The people who wanted to perpetuate slavery, which had been brought to our shores by the Monarchy of British rule, were Democrats. The people who are presently tearing major cities apart are Democrats. The people who, by their words, would create a race war in our country are Democrats. The people who with hold monetary aid so that the cities in which their very party has created ghettos, huge numbers of homeless and staggering debt are Democrats.
Jim Crowe laws, the KKK, total opposition to the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to our Constitution, the Civil War, deals with sworn enemies to our country, so many acts of treachery, traitorism and broken laws all brought to us by Democrats.
Not since Hitler has history been so manipulated and twisted; not since Van Buren have so many votes been bought by hollow lies and promised money; not since FDR’s New Deal have people been subjugated by the offer of a free living through the opiate of welfare, free education and sub-standard health care simply so that a Democrat can unseat our President and gain power.
Our Terre Haute Tribune-Star is not like the major media in that it does report news as news and not opinion. It does support and print views of both sides of current events. It does post opinions of readers, like myself and those opposed to my views. I thank them for this.
That said I do not see how it is possible that so many people pledge loyalty to a party, which from its inception has called for the trashing of our Constitution, the subjugation of minority races in our country and the destruction of even the ideals of individual rights and God given, unalienable freedoms. They would follow a Pelosi who shows us the contents of her freezer, or Harris who would repeal the Second Amendment or Biden who still believes the communist government of China means us no real ill will.
— Melody and Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
It’s time to take back our streets
On June 6, hundreds of people marched down Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute with a police escort chanting ‘‘No justice, no peace.” They had no restrictions to do so.
The time quickly approaches for the annual Veterans Day parade and it has been cancelled. Seriously? Are you kidding me? How about ‘‘No vets, no peace.’’
Somebody, somewhere, somehow take a stand and take back our streets. It shouldn’t be this hard.
— Nick Agresta, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.