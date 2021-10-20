Don’t count on that Social Security hike
The media currently touts of a Social Security monthly payment increase of 5.9% due to seniors in January 2022. Given these D.C. politicians conceivably could allow the government to default on its debt by not increasing the borrowing limit in the first week of December, hey seniors, don’t bet on receiving not only your January increase, but your monthly payment as well.
In default status, government payments would be prioritized from revenues received via taxes, and user fees; no more borrowing.
Interest payment on existing debt would be first. Social Security obligations would be dealt with on a lower priority status at either a reduced amount, or nothing at all.
In 1996 during a debt limit increase fight among D.C. politicians, Social Security payments were suspended. Although these clowns at that time were rancorous with one another, they were amicable enough to eventually work out a deal to restore both borrowing authority and monthly pension payments.
But now, given the current-day polarization among these political types here in 2021, such makes 1996 look like a walk in the park.
This time, default is more of a distinct possibility than ever before in the history of the United States.
And this means, to you seniors, your Social Security payments and COLA increases are subject to the moronic whims of those Washington-types such as McConnell, Pelosi, AOC, Omar, Tlaib, Schumer, and the rest of these goof-balls on Capitol Hill.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
