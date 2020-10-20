Vote Mel Burks for School Board
We need experience for the challenges our school system will face over the next few years. We need a candidate that has the courage to ensure that all kids have a chance to receive an education in an environment that is accepting of all. Vote Melvin Burks.
We need a candidate that has shown commitment to family, community and kids by coaching, mentoring and serving. Vote Melvin Burks.
“Mel” Burks is consistent, passionate, driven, fair and a good person. He has sacrificed countless hours to help those in need and ensure all have a chance to reach their full potential. “Mel” Burks is an individual that can be trusted to do the right thing when the right thing might not be the easy thing. I support Mel as a friend, a servant to the people of the community, a mentor and someone that will continue to support the decisions that will continue to shape our school corporation for the better. Vote “Mel” Burks.
— Todd Pepperworth, Terre Haute
Negative impact on clerk’s work
In an article by Howard Greninger last Friday, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman challenged me to demonstrate to readers that his holding two taxpayer-funded, full-time jobs is having a negative impact on the government units where he works.
Tribune-Star readers know that Brad Newman has been having a hard time balancing his city and county responsibilities. Since Mr. Newman took office in January of 2017, this newspaper has reported three stories which illustrate the impact his over-commitment has had on his important, full-time jobs as a sergeant in the Terre Haute Police Department and as our elected Vigo County Clerk.
According to a story in the Sept. 17, 2017, Tribune-Star, Mr. Newman was suspended for two days upon being “found in violation of professional conduct, insubordination, personal conduct and a property/evidence submission protocol for an incident July 28, 2017, while he was working the police station’s front desk.” A stolen handgun needed to be processed as evidence by Mr. Newman, but he didn’t finish the task and left for work at the Clerk’s office. Mr. Newman appealed the Police Merit Board’s decision and was ultimately suspended for one day.
In the 2019 city primary election, Mr. Newman didn’t follow rules guiding the alphabetical placement of candidate names on the Democratic Party’s ballot. In the Third District City Council race, Cheryl Loudermilk’s name was placed before that of Tess D. Brooks-Stephens. An Indiana State Police investigation ensued, a special prosecutor was appointed and a two-day hearing was held in Vigo Circuit Court. Judge Sarah Mullican found the Election Board’s decision “arbitrary and contrary to law”, the Tribune-Star reported on Sept. 16, 2019. The judge ordered primary ballots reprinted with Brooks-Stephens’ name placed before that of Loudermilk’s.
The state police never did figure out how Brooks-Stephens’ candidate filing document got altered with white-out after being filed with the Clerk’s office.
Then early this month, Democratic Party candidate for governor Dr. Woody Myers’ name was misspelled on the official ballot. At an emergency meeting of the Vigo Election Board, a vendor took responsibility for the mistake and the ballots were ordered reprinted. But instead of our elected Clerk, local lobbying firm RJL Solutions was tasked with handling media and explaining the situation to voters. Taxpayers are already paying Mr. Newman and his staff to handle election communications, especially for non-routine situations like emergency meetings.
Police Merit Board hearings and appeals. A work suspension. An Indiana State Police investigation. Appointment of a Special Prosecutor. Two days of Circuit Court hearings. Contracting out voter communication. Ballots ordered reprinted — twice. The common thread is that Brad Newman has been at the center of all of it since being sworn in as Clerk, and Vigo County taxpayers are footing the bill. Taxpayers can’t afford to pay Brad Newman two full-time salaries to try to balance his two full-time jobs.
I stand ready to be your full-time Vigo County Clerk. I will work to ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and elections are conducted fairly.
— Todd Nation, Candidate for Vigo County Clerk
Newman has earned second term as clerk
Over the past four years, Brad Newman has been a great asset to Hoosiers in Vigo County. As Vigo County Clerk, he has been a good steward of taxpayer dollars while also successfully administering elections with historic voter turnouts and updating the Vigo County Clerk’s office with modern technology. Brad has worked tirelessly leading public information campaigns about voter registration, polling locations, and how to operate voting machines.
Aside from his long list of accomplishments, Brad has assembled a great team in the Clerk’s office that has been well prepared to serve the community and conduct an election in these unprecedented times.
In addition to his time in office, Brad is a proud veteran of the United States Army. Since returning home, Brad has continued to protect our community as a police officer since 2005. His entire working life has been committed to service to the community, and he is exactly what Vigo County needs in a Clerk.
Brad Newman has earned a second term as Clerk and I am proud to endorse his reelection.
— U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, Indiana’s 8th District
Supporting Fisher for commissioner
Jeff Fisher has been a dedicated public servant for over 31 years and always puts our community first.
I’m sure most people think of traveling and relaxing during retirement, but Jeff Fisher wants to continue serving the citizens of Vigo County by becoming our next District 3 Vigo County commissioner. Not only has he been a public servant over three decades of his life, he has been the chief of the Terre Haute Fire Department the past 13 years where he gained the relationships, leadership, financial responsibility and wisdom needed to move into the commissioner role.
I have no doubt he will continue to put citizens first as he transitions roles into a new public servant job.
Please join me and my family in supporting Jeff Fisher for Vigo County commissioner, District 3.
— Heather Patterson, Terre Haute
VCSC’s board needs fresh start
How will we bring good new jobs to our community without better schools and facilities, and high schools in particular?
This is a big question as we vote for new Vigo County School Board members.
Two current members, candidates Paul Lockhart and Mel Burks, both have more than 20 years of service to the board, which deserves thanks.
But during their terms, our high schools have seriously aged and decayed, our teachers have suffered a lag in pay as compared to those in nearby corporations, and our students and graduates have been hampered by a shameful neglect of the onset of technology.
Accordingly, I urge you to vote for School Board members who will help our community move forward.
— Charlie Williams, Terre Haute
Getting flu shot as important as ever
Let’s answer right away the question that seems to be so many people’s minds: Yes, you should get a flu shot this year. In fact, it might be more important than ever.
A flu shot shows you care. Getting a flu shot is a good idea not only because it protects you from getting the flu, but also because it protects our communities, our families and our co-workers. It’s especially important if you’re in close proximity to young children, elderly people and/or anyone who’s medically vulnerable. You might be able to fight off the flu, but others may not be.
You should get your shot now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDD) recommends getting a flu shot in September or October, so now is the time to get yours — and it might be more important than ever to get your shot, and to get it early in the season.
Why the hurry? Well, for a few reasons.
While the CDC reports that manufacturers are producing millions of extra doses this year in anticipation of heavy demand, we have seen vaccine shortages in some years.
If more people get flu shots, and get them sooner rather than later, hospitals will have a better ability to accommodate all patients.
We should make it clear that the flu vaccine will not protect you from COVID-19; however, because the flu could make you more susceptible to COVID-19, getting the flu vaccine might reduce your risk of getting COVID-19.
Bottom line is this: Everyone should get a flu shot this year.
According to the CDC, fewer than half of all people who should get a flu shot typically get one. Let’s make this year different, especially for Hoosiers. This year, it might be more important than ever.
— Jessica Cromer, President & CEO, MDwise, Indianapolis
How will bellwether county go in 2020?
Ever since the presidential election of 1888, Vigo County, Indiana, has only missed voting for the electoral college presidential winner twice: 1908 and 1952.
In 1908, Republican William Howard Taft defeated Democrat William Jennings Bryan. In 1952, Republican Dwight David Eisenhower defeated Democrat Adlai Ewing Stevenson.
Thus, Vigo County has gone for the presidential winner from 1956 to 2016. We will shortly find out whether we remain a bellwether (trendsetter) presidential county or not.
Stay tuned to find out if this phrase is accurate once again: “As goes Vigo County, Indiana, so goes the Nation.”
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.