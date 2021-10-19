Socialism will destroy America
Today in the United States of America you hear that 50% of America wants everyone to live in a socialist America, and that 50% wants everyone to live in a free-market capitalist economy. This is the reality we live with today.
A socialist America will have no method for determining prices for goods and services. Without prices for goods and services fundamental and crucial economic calculations (i.e. profit/loss, cost/sell) cannot be made. The whole free-market economic system of production will disappear and man’s higher living standards will be only a memory.
A socialist America will bring poverty and ugliness to the American people, its cities and states and eventually the whole country.
The beautiful but false socialist propaganda of man’s sweet life under socialism always sounds better than the true and actual reality of economic destruction and living a sad existence under socialism.
The simple lack of the system allowing for economic calculations, socialism will bring havoc, social, economic and political destruction to America.
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
Gruden doesn’t represent America
In watching ESPN analysts discuss Jon Gruden’s horrifically stupid and cruel patterns of behavior over his NFL career, in which he abused and denigrated a majority of classes of people who have earned protected status in the U.S., I was driven to write when a commentator stated that “there are a large number of people who would defend Gruden,” and his amoral idiotic, insensitive lack of humanity and awareness.
I suppose that “a large number of people” could be a relative term in which percentages could be thrown out the window and 100 could be considered a large number of people, in a country of 330 million. I believe, however, in my opinion, that therein lies a major problem in today’s society.
In my opinion, any amount of racism represents ignorance, is against nature, and is just wrong. I do not believe, however, that taking into consideration the possible sampling of the entire American population, that this country as a whole is racist, like some state.
Incidences of racism and any group promoting racism should be the focus for elimination. To say that this country is racist, and that this could be the basis for the successful election of a party of socialist beliefs and suppression of constitutional rights, is just wrong. Further, it is extremely dangerous as far as human rights and freedoms are considered.
The liberal politicians would take a snap shot of an incident like Gruden’s ignorance (and yes, there are too many other, similar incidents) and lead less informed people to believe that Gruden’s behavior is the norm in America. John Gruden’s personality is not the norm in America, nor should the snap shot of his behavior be used as a tool by liberal socialists to pit one group of Americans against another.
That is exactly, however, what Biden and his administration most often do. Racism, vaccination, the rich, it’s a long list.
The Gruden incident will dominate the news and be presented as the typical behavior patterns of white Americans everywhere in this nation. Yes racism, bigotry and ignorance have a presence in this nation as it would in any “melting pot” like America. It is not, in my opinion, even close to representing the beliefs of any majority of any race on earth, let alone in this currently misguided country.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Personal choice vs. common good
I’ve always held the belief that the best way to get to a Republican like letter writer Walt Conner was to confront them with the truth. Walt’s response to my letter was the usual “attack the messenger, not the message,” as his tirade was mostly derogatory comments.
Walt, like all other anti-Democratic, anti-vaxxers, played the old personal choice, personal freedoms card to downplay the vaccine and masks, in spite of concrete proof, they protect people.
Throughout history the personal choice, personal freedoms, has been overridden by the common good of the masses. (I’m paraphrasing here). The common good of the masses was evident in the mandate that all children had to be vaccinated in the “Fifties.”
Thousands of people were killed in car wrecks, and states mandated seat belts. You can’t avoid wearing one because you say you don’t want to. If we all just did what we wanted we wouldn’t have a civil society. Jim Jones and David Koresh are prime examples of what happens when personal choice and personal freedoms prevail.
I referenced Hitler in my article because Trump used the same tactics as Hitler and the GOP in Congress cheered him on.
There is no reason to believe that the next GOP president won’t do the same, dictatorship will prevail.
The white supremist groups and rabid Trump supporters used force and violence to lay siege to our nation’s capital, provoked by Trump.
That was their personal choice and freedom.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.