Trump’s America is not so great
So this is what Donald Trump’s “America Made Great Again” looks like? Because, if it is, it looks like crap; 200,000 dead Americans, an economy in ruins, our nation loathed and disrespected throughout the world even by our allies, neighbors cursing neighbors, frightened children everywhere, schools and factories shuttered, parents huddled at home “working,” unemployment through the roof, racial unrest boiling over into the streets and law enforcement under attack, deregulated industries leaving mountains of pollution debt for future generations to bear, inflation looming, the national debt soaring, free markets given way to trade wars, tariffs and tax lobbies, consumers facing product and service shortages, distrust and misgivings as far as the eye can see, once orderly governance now in chaos, utter chaos.
And have you heard? Apparently, there is a pandemic going around. What is so great about this?
Remember this about despots: Before they can restore order, they must first create chaos.
Lastly, please allow this re-imagining of some time-honored political humor:
A young lady was sitting on the grass in her back yard next to the golf course with a box of newborn puppies at her side when an errant tee shot dribbled to a halt just a few feet away. A golf cart came racing up and out hopped Donald Trump. He noticed the box and asked the girl what kind the puppies were.
“They’re Republicans,” she answered.
“That’s great!” beamed the president as he picked up his ball and looked around to make sure no one was watching before tossing it out into the fairway.
Weeks later, the same thing happens only this time Trump is sharing the cart with his good buddy, Sen. Lindsay Graham. Nudging his friend, Trump asks, “Hey, sweetheart, what kind of puppies are those?”
“The girl answers, “They’re Democrats.”
Crestfallen, Trump asks, “What happened? A few days ago, they were Republicans.”
“Well,” says the girl, “that was before they opened their eyes.”
— Clay Wilkinson, Terre Haute
Appreciation for all police
I am 92 years old and not well, but I am really grateful for all police, as they have come to my rescue more than once.
I am forced to move from Terre Haute to California to stay with daughters and to move to Montana a couple of times each year as plans change. The idiots who have been causing problems with law enforcement should be deported and have to live 2-3 years in country with no police or privileges at all.
Thank you for my safety my whole life as I have lived in seven states.
— Mary Stansberry, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.