Insurrection was a stain democracy
In regards to Mr. Byron York’s Friday column questioning the labeling of an “armed insurrection,” he seems to think since it wasn’t a crowd packing guns, which there was some, it shouldn’t be labeled an “armed insurrection”.
Now many who follow Mr. York know that, like many journalists, he is very opinionated and biased in his articles but seems to make a failed attempt to be bipartisan — just an impression of mine. This whole piece disgusted me. What was the point? Because to me, every other conservative or right-leaning person has tried to downplay the “armed insurrection” to feel more comfortable with themselves and their ideology.
Can having bear spray or any other weapon meant for violence be considered “armed”? He made another point claiming that the rioters arrived with no intention of violence. If I’m not mistaken, wasn’t it revealed by investigators to be very coordinated? You had many “white nationalists” there and it seemed to be planned ... maybe not all coordinated but many did.
I sat and watched this stain on our democracy on TV and am witness to all these ring-wing conservatives try to downplay the seriousness of the whole situation. I always thought conservatives held democracy sacred, but these new Trump Republicans seem to actually embrace authoritarianism while denying what many countries have not only tried to emulate but have fought and died for ... democracy.
— Danny Harris, Terre Haute
Beware of the next Trump con
Trump is always courting the religious right, holding up a Bible in front of a church and mentioning god at his rallies. But the 9th Commandment says: “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.” Obviously, Trump broke this commandment by telling the Big Lie that he won the election, when he actually lost by several million votes.
Also, there’s “neither shall you steal” (just find me 11,780 votes).
And remember “Neither shall you covet your neighbor’s wife.” (Trump summoned a young press aid so he could look at her butt. Plus the Access Hollywood tape: ‘When you’re a star they let you do it.’”
Then there’s the fantasy of breaking “you shall not murder.” “I could shoot a man on 5th Avenue and not get arrested.”
Trump is a pretendy Christian looking for his next con victim.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
