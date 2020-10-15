Many to blame for lack of help
April 30, Washington Post: “The next phase of relief is going to be the law of a lifetime.”
May 17, Pacific Group on Health: “Congress gets serious about COVID Phase 4 legislation.”
The first sentence of the initial opinion column above stated: “Congress will definitely pass a ‘Phase Four’ relief package simply because it must.”
Nearly six full months later, Washington — not just Congress — apparently didn’t get serious enough about helping Americans and the “must relief” turned into a universal “we can’t believe nothing has passed.”
Reasonable people might differ on the details. But reasonable people are elected and appointed to resolve such differences on behalf of our country. And there is no debating the many industries — and when we say industries, we’re really talking about people, jobs, families and livelihoods — that are suffering.
There is plenty of blame to go around. What should Indiana do? Unlike those in Washington, put partisan politics aside and provide assistance.
We will work at the state level to enact liability protections for the many businesses, health care facilities and schools that follow the rules, which was one of the unfulfilled federal promises. That’s a good start, but Washington owed us so much more.
— Kevin Brinegar, President and CEO
Indiana Chamber of Commerce
Proven resume of leadership
The label of “leader” is earned and not freely given like a participation trophy. Neither is “leadership” a voice activated command or a showy invitation for rewards and accolades. It is earned by years of community involvement, volunteerism and taking a stand for what is right.
It was approximately five years ago that Patrick Goodwin and I met for the first time. Our meeting was prompted by the dire need to shed light on an ill-conceived, poorly negotiated, and ultimately illegal sludge-to-diesel plan by the city to try to solve its financial woes. Pat held public forums to help educate our community and bring transparency to local government. Pat will bring these same qualities of transparency and leadership as our county commissioner.
Pat Goodwin criticized the use of the Sanitary District to prop up city finances, fought successfully against the storm-water runoff fees, and argued for a centrally located and appropriately sized jail. A jail that taxpayers could afford while also placing greater focus on the public health of our community.
Pat Goodwin has been working for this community long before he ever considered running for office. He started and runs his own small business. He has served our community on several boards as well as volunteered hours. He is a proven leader with the utmost integrity. He has stood where others feared to tread for the betterment of all the people of Vigo County.
Pat Goodwin will focus on an end to the “good old boy” cronyism of yesteryear. He will seek for greater modernization of county services. He will prioritize the health and wellness of our community by improving substance abuse services and helping those citizens who are less fortunate.
A mentor of mine said, “The hardest decisions are not between what is right and what is wrong, the hardest decisions are between what is right and what is easy.” Public Leaders strive to do what is right and seek a long-term vision for the betterment of their constituents, decades after they have left their elected position. We should set the bar high for those in elected office and who we place in those seats at the decision-making table. For years Pat has sought to do what is right.
Pat Goodwin is a proven leader and public servant and I hope you will support him as our next Vigo County commissioner.
— Noah Lincoln Gambill, Terre Haute
Trump soothes MAGA minions
Trump has said more than once, “I am the least racist person you have ever met.”
Those wearing MAGA lids, slapping “Guns = Liberty” bumper stickers on their cars, trucks and tanks, and are in the market for used Confederate statues find these words from their leader soothing and satisfying. Why is this? Because white supremacists and bigots from Bemidji to Boca Raton do feel a queasiness about being called, well, white supremacists and bigots.
And so when their mirror, mirror on the wall who is the least racist of all steps up and tells his base, as he did recently in Minnesota, “You have good genes, you know that, right? You have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it, don’t you believe? The racehorse theory. You think we’re so different? You have good genes in Minnesota.”
There it is. Trump’s true believers — the conned, the fearful white supremacists, and the rationalizing bigots — they all sigh inwardly with gratitude. They chant and strut in a cloud of smug self-delusion. Trump is right. “It’s the genes, man.”
And thinking Republicans? “Racehorse theory?” I don’t think so. Most Republicans realized long ago that Trump is science challenged. More than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths under his failed leadership sealed this understanding. It’s hard to believe Trump’s scary eugenics theory that turns white Minnesotans into champion bloodline thoroughbreds is a track thinking Republicans care to go down or care to vote for.
— Gary Daily, Terre Haute
Tech knowledge a plus for Killion
I am writing this letter in hopes that Vigo County citizens will take the time to consider Stacy Killion for school board District 3. I have known Stacy for over 15 years and in that time I have personally witnessed her dedication in many Vigo County school-related projects. I have worked with her in youth activities outside the school system and know that her heart and loyalty are 100% for the right reasons.
Stacy is a wonderful mother of two boys who both attend county schools. She knows the struggles and benefits our children are seeing in our schools. She will make decisions that will not only help her boys succeed, but all students in Vigo County as well.
Not only will Stacy look out for our children, she’ll also bring her knowledge of technology. As the schools grow more technologically based it would be great to have someone with the knowledge and connections to help keep the technology in our schools up to date. She can also help ensure that students are tech savvy and will be prepared for an ever changing world.
Serving as a school board member should not be determined by friendships and social circles, it must be based on knowledge, credentials, commitment and intelligence.
I am proud to call her my friend and know she will advocate for our children, grandchildren and neighbors. Please take the time to learn more about Stacy Killion and reach out to her with any questions. She would love to hear from you, and for you to get to know her.
— Brooke Thomas, Terre Haute
