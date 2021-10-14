Pickleball deserves share of funding
Although it was not mentioned in the Tribune-Star news story on Oct. 13, a very deserving “quality of life” investment for some of the READI money coming to Terre Haute/Vigo County are the improvements to Brittlebank Park that have been promised to the pickleball community for many years.
Overlooking Brittlebank Park this time will be a slap in the face to the only group that has invested hundreds of hours of work and thousands of dollars of their association’s funds improving this park. The need for more courts, a modern restroom and expanded parking are long overdue. We have been told in the past that the city did not have the funds. With all the millions of dollars to be spent as outlined in the Tribune-Star article, that excuse can no longer be valid.
The Pickleball community deserves their share of these funds to be invested at Brittlebank Park this time with no excuses. Not improving Brittlebank this time around will most definitely show how the city views the Pickleball community.
We have waited long enough for our turn, any excuse will only be taken as a sign that we are just not a factor as far as “quality of life” goes in Terre Haute.
— Steve Bedwell, Terre Haute
