Community should rally for Rea Park clubhouse
Old buildings are witnesses to the aesthetic and cultural history of a city, helping give people a sense of place and connection to the past. Historic buildings often represent something famous or important to people who live in a city, or those visiting.
Next year is special. Rea Park will celebrate its 100th year in 2022. It has been placed by the federal government on The National Register of Historic Places. The clubhouse will be 100 years old in 2025, having been designed by the Terre Haute Miller-Yeager architectural firm in 1924.
Rea Park’s clubhouse is worth preserving. It is a reflection of our history in Terre Haute, and helps our community understand and respect the people who lived in a different era with different habits and traditions. It is a working building that golfers and patrons of the park use 10 months out of the year. Friends of Rea Park, Inc., along with local architect Dan Sanders, have developed a comprehensive plan that allows the building to be used every day of the year.
Restoring the 1924 clubhouse pays respect to the Rea Family who loved this community, and helped it grow and prosper in the early 1900s. We ask all those serving in local government:
• Do not tear down this historic treasure.
• Cease deferring maintenance on the building, as it has had a devastating effect on the structure.
• Begin to place funding in city and county budgets for the full restoration and maintenance of this community asset.
• Respect the Rea family legacy and their wishes to beautify and maintain the property.
The general health of Vigo County ranks among the lowest in Indiana. Indiana ranks in the bottom 20% of all 50 states. A plan to develop Rea Park into a healthplex has been adopted by the city. Let’s begin to use this public facility to the fullest extent possible.
We encourage you to voice your support for the renovation of Rea Park grounds to local public officials, and the return of it to its former glory.
— Michael L. Harding, Ph.D., M.P.A.,
President, Friends of Rea Park Inc.
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.