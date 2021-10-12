Events reveal local injustices
On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, I attended the Historical Marker Dedication Ceremony for George Ward in Fairbanks Park. Mr. Ward was lynched by an angry white mob of men, women and children near that spot in 1901. A representative from the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) called on everyone to speak out when we witness an injustice. We all repeated the phrase, “I will stand against injustice.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Chances and Services for Youth (CASY), whose mission is to provide “services ‘cradle to college’ to ensure children grow up in safe, nurturing environments in our community” hosted a basketball game honoring the Terre Haute Police Department and Sheriff’s office. Officer Justin Gant, former ISU basketball player, played for the THPD. Prosecutor Rob Roberts also came. According to CASY’s Chief Operating Officer Brandon Halleck on Facebook, the fundraiser raised about $1,500-2,000, which was then donated to the Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. This pales in comparison to the total $282,000 raised on Friday. And the following day, the Sheriff’s Office and the THPD Facebook pages had posted photos of the game to create even more publicity for their supporters. The whole point of this event was to promote the idea that our police protect children.
While it’s not unique for a Terre Haute organization to be supportive of the police, there is clear dissonance between supporting police and upholding a mission to keep children safe. For one, holding the game at Booker T. Washington Center is harmful given that it was historically a place where the Black community would come together for meals and education. The community would honor famous abolitionists like Frederick Douglass, who is painted on the walls of the center. This neighborhood has dealt with more than its share of targeting and trauma from local police, and this center used to be a safe place for them to come together. It should not be a place where we allow cops to spread their racist #BacktheBlue messaging.
I ask that CASY executives acknowledge how policing has deeply harmed many of the families they serve in their after-school programs and the historic Black neighborhood that their organization occupies. Until then, these actions to support police will continue to harm our community.
On the same day that CASY was honoring these officers as heroes, Jeremy Ross of Vigo County was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He was sentenced for attempted murder of a police officer, a charge which was based solely on testimony from Officer Justin Gant, that Gant and Prosecutor Roberts admitted was inaccurate, and a charge for which no evidence was presented at Ross’ trial. Yet again, we see a man who was racially profiled by white police officers who claimed they feared for their lives. They shot him in the upper body six times while he was still seatbelted in the passenger seat.
Meanwhile, in the same week, we saw a 23-year-old white man in Kokomo sentenced to nine years with no jail time. He killed a 10-year-old Black girl, Renay Jenkins, in a hit and run. He was high on marijuana at the time, allegedly self-medicating for PTSD. Because he is white, young, without a prior record, and that he killed a Black child, we see the media portraying him as a person who deserves our love and support, as well as a second chance.
Jeremy Ross also struggles with PTSD and substance use issues, but he was not given the same regard as this white young man. And although these cases were in two separate counties with two separate prosecutors, this little Black girl’s life was never going to be portrayed as important as the life of a police officer.
There are several injustices from these recent events. There’s historic injustice of how police officers consistently matter more than Black people. It’s also unjust how our local police protect themselves. Lastly, it is unjust for a children’s organization to honor officers who uphold mass incarceration, America’s form of modern-day slavery.
— Jordan Trachtenberg, Terre Haute
Repair shop trip a happy event
You wouldn’t think that a trip to the collision repair shop would be a happy event, but mine was.
Last week the technician at Honey Creek Collision looked at my damaged tailgate and said he thought nothing was really broken. Half an hour later he brought out my car, looking good as new, and sent me on my way with no charge.
We’re so lucky to have such nice people doing business in our community.
— Mary McLaughlin, Terre Haute
