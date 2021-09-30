A great event for riverSCAPE
On Sept. 15, 2021, riverSCAPE had its first fundraising event at Fairbanks Park. For over 15 years riverSCAPE has worked with the city and county, helping to acquire and preserve the land along the Wabash, cleaning up the Wabashiki wetlands, and supporting the creation of trails and the beautiful connector between Terre Haute and West Terre Haute. The purpose of the event was not only to acquire the funds to continue our work, but to showcase our beautiful river to the community and to city and county officials. We also recognized the hard work and longstanding support of state Sen. Jon Ford and Indiana State University to the goal of riverSCAPE, the enhancement of our riverfront.
The response from the community was overwhelmingly positive. The event was quickly sold out and those that attended left smiling with an increased appreciation for the beauty of our river and a vision of a beautiful riverfront that would draw people to our city.
The support of our local businesses is also a critical element to such a large project as riverfront enhancement and we owe a big thank you to those who stepped up to be a sponsor of Moonlight on the Wabash — a group of more than 15 businesses headed by our title sponsor The Hannig Construction Team and Larry Vargus.
Local businesses were generous in their support and financial gifts related to the event — Steve Heck and All-American Tent and Rental, Baeslers, 7th and 70, Jim Martin of Bunch Nursery, Simple to Elegant, Kris Kraut of Butler’s Pantry, the music of local group Relax Jazz and trumpeter Jay Elsmore, and the many donors of auction items. The men of PIKE fraternity who volunteered to help with parking and food service were hard working, polite and demonstrated a high level of integrity. Our remarkable Wabash Valley Crew Team headed by Jim Owen and Jack Hill were on the river demonstrating the beauty and skill of crew. Gail Hayes was our fantastic auctioneer and Lori Danielson the perfect emcee.
A huge shout-out to Mayor Duke Bennett and the Terre Haute Parks Department headed by Eddie Bird and George Cessinger at Fairbanks Park. What they did was phenomenal and stunning. They cleared the growth and the vines on the trees so that we had a view of the river from the curve down south to the bridge up north. They painted the restrooms and scrubbed them from top to bottom. They demonstrated what the future can be. The work they put in was huge and we are so grateful. When you see the workers at the park, please thank them.
Visit Fairbanks Park soon and take a stroll on the connector. Currently there are white egrets, blue herons and a lot of bald eagles to see. Terre Haute is so lucky to have this beautiful river — join us and become a riverSCAPE member at Wabashvalleyriverscape.org/support and help us grow so we can create a spectacular riverfront to complement our magnificent Wabash River.
— Gerri Varner, Chair, “Moonlight on the Wabash”, A riverSCAPE Production
Michael Shaw, President of the board of riverSCAPE
