Dealing with loved ones can be difficult sometimes and that only gets harder when they have a problem with drugs and alcohol. A big part of dealing with a loved one’s addiction is getting them into treatment. But what if they are unwilling to go? Intervention is the next logical step, however what is an intervention and how you pull one off?
Contrary to popular belief, successful interventions usually aren’t like the ones you see on TV. Interventions that are successful usually consist of several different techniques.
The first thing is to do your research on a treatment facility. Once you get someone willing to go to treatment it is imperative that they go straight in. When someone is struggling with substance abuse they can waffle on the idea of treatment, so you must have the facility already picked out so there are no slows or stops on which facility.
Number two is building your team. An intervention can either be done by the family or by a professional interventionist. Since a lot of interventionists are ex-addicts themselves, they will have a point of reality with the addict which may facilitate the reach for treatment. In some cases, the interventionist may decide to call in family members but that will be decided by the interventionist. Make sure any family or friends who are involved are all on the same page and have the same goal; getting the addict into treatment.
With everyone on the same page, you would then bring in the addict. Approach them kindly and at first try to get them to see how treatment will benefit them. Show them the website or brochure of where they are going. It is also a good idea to have someone ready to talk to them from the center to answer any questions they may have.
If this doesn’t work, you should be prepared to bottom line them. An example of a bottom line is, “If you don’t go to treatment you aren’t staying here anymore.” If they run off and refuse to listen, do not give in. You must hold strong or they won’t take it seriously. Even if they do run, most of the time they will come back and listen and then agree to go to treatment.
— Angel Serna, Narconon Drug Rehabilitation/Education
Denham Springs, La.
Salvage the Paris climate agreement
President Trump is about to fulfill his pledge to withdraw from the Paris climate accord. I believe his determination to abandon the global effort to prevent the worst consequences of climate change and to promote development of America’s fossil fuel resources on land and in the sea regardless of the environmental and climate consequences is a tragic mistake. But it’s a correctable mistake.
I’m not optimistic by nature. I gave up too soon on the Washington Nationals. I repeatedly give up prematurely when my team is behind. But I will not give up this time and others shouldn’t, either, because the future of everything is at stake. It’s easy to think it’s too late or otherwise impossible to avoid climate disaster. But maybe it isn’t, if we elect a president in 2020 who will rejoin the global community, reclaim America’s climate leadership, and rekindle the world’s resolve to set and attain effective goals for reducing carbon emissions.
There are many reasons to believe that we can stop contributing to climate disruption and start contributing to its solution.
First, addressing climate change has become an increasingly nonpartisan issue among voters, and numerous bipartisan efforts are afoot in Congress to address it.
Second, America’s public and private sectors have been making climate commitments without — or in spite of — Washington. To date, 22 states, 550 cities, a coalition of counties, and 900 companies have set ambitious goals. If they achieve them, America could still reach its Paris target.
Third, the size, intensity, and frequency of climate protests has been growing, supported by coalitions of faith communities, environmentalists, tribal nations, scientists, and hordes of “ordinary” people.
Fourth, the international young people’s movement, led by fearless Greta Thunberg, is shaming the world for its inaction and exhorting people to unite and “do something.” This movement will not go away and will not accept defeat.
Fifth, and this makes the first four more than wishful thinking, we know what needs to be done. The affordability and the economic and social benefits of green energy are indisputable. Much of the necessary technology already exists, and improvements and innovations are proceeding apace.
Sixth, all Americans are experiencing the social and economic costs of climate change, which are already intolerable and will rapidly grow worse.
It seems to me we have no rational choice but to elect a president who will reverse course.
— Carol Steinhart, Madison, Wisconsin
Plenty for which to be thankful
Thanksgiving is fast approaching. This is not a perfect country and there are yet improvements that can occur. Yet this is a wonderful country and each of us, not just at Thanksgiving but every day, should appreciate how good it is to live here.
This country allows the greatest degree of freedom in the world. There is the highest amount of social mobility available here because of the way this nation is structured.
This nation is highly diverse and accepting. Nowhere do people have greater opportunity to be who they choose to be and make of themselves what they will.
When Thanksgiving comes around, pray for your loved ones and those less fortunate than yourself.
Also, give thanks for your friends, family, those who prepared the meal you are about to eat and give thanks for this nation.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
Clarifying the voting problem
I would appreciate the following letter be published in the newspaper to clarify my experience while trying to vote in the recent election.
I feel a reply is needed regarding your recent article in the Tribune-Star, dated Thursday, Nov. 7.
“For Most Part, Vigo Votes Are All In” On Page A3 of the story I found some mistakes regarding my call to the newspaper.
First of all, the fact that my private vote was made public by the newspaper is upsetting.
Secondly, the article stated I made a complaint. I was not complaining but felt this needed to be brought to the attention of the people working the polls. I assumed the machine would be taken out of use but later found the same machine was still in use over two hours later. It took this person three tries to get her vote to the correct mayoral candidate. I wonder how many other voters in a hurry did not notice this situation.
Finally, the article also indicated that using my finger was the problem. No it wasn’t. My finger worked on all the other candidates and items voted on with one touch. It took five times to get my vote to the candidate of my choice for mayor, twice with the stylus. I was quite surprised when the poll worker told me that “this happens sometimes”.
Hopefully these “glitches” in some of the voting machines can be corrected before the next election.
— Brent P. Kapellusch, Terre Haute
