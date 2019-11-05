Thankfully, diesel festival is gone
Can I be the first to say good riddance to the Scheid Diesel extravaganza? May you and your drunk fest enjoy your new accommodations. I pity the people of Lyons who may live to regret this particular visitor, but I hope that law enforcement continues to keep the jerks who attend with the intention of disrupting the local community in line.
Your “less than warm welcome” in Terre Haute was the fault of your attendees, not the people of Terre Haute. Of all the “festivals”, conventions, athletic contests and other mass gatherings of people in our community the only one that made repeated headlines for the Hedonistic disregard of rules, laws and the local population was the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza.
You invited drunken marauders to our community and set them loose on its population while you permitted attendees to get more intoxicated during your shows. Your attendees violated our laws, trespassed and created general havoc on the south side of our community. They polluted our air with black smoke from their illegally modified vehicles, then trespassed and trashed the parking lots of business owners throughout the city.
No other gathering of people in the Wabash valley reported arrests in the hundreds like the Scheid Diesel fest, and hopefully none will do so in the future.
It is an affront to our community, an insult when the backers of the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza claim that they received a “less than warm welcome” from Terre Haute. They got what they deserved, Arrest and incarceration. I don’t believe that the numbers of arrests, DUIs, drug violations and of course the reports of depravity (we all remember bottle girl) would be so high had the attendees not treated our community as a toilet, and I’m happy that the police agencies finally started forcing the people who came into our community to behave as the residents do and to show some respect for us ordinary citizens. Less than warm welcome indeed, they’re lucky they got away with it as long as they did before the police agencies started putting them in line.
None of us who live on the south side can forget the gathering of drunken mobs in area parking lots, screaming, playing Radio’s too loud, tearing up speed bumps and leaving rubber marks everywhere in their apparent display of excess testosterone. Want proof? Google them for videos. None will forget the appearance of our community on those Saturday and Sunday mornings during the diesel fest as the litter and trash were spewed throughout parking lots everywhere on the south side, with thousands of dollars worth of vulcanized rubber in every parking lot illegally visited by the drunks. And those who were ambushed in their vehicles at stoplights by intoxicated and drug addled diesel operators who attempted to dump thick, oily diesel exhaust on them when the light changed, to the delight of their inebriated fans sitting on the side of the road, now cheer their departure loudly.
So good riddance, Scheid Diesel Extravaganza. Please don’t come back.
— Jim Kmetz, Terre Haute
Meat industry is really scary
Halloween zombies, witches, ghosts and goblins lurking about don’t scare me; what’s really frightening is the meat industry.
This is the industry that deprives, mutilates, cages, then butchers billions of cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens —animals who feel joy, affection, sadness, and pain, just like us … that exposes undocumented workers to chronic workplace injuries at slave wages, and exploits farmers and ranchers by dictating market prices.
The industry that contributes more to our epidemic of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer than any other, then bullies health authorities to remove health warnings from dietary guidelines.
The industry that sanctions world hunger by feeding nutritious corn and soybeans to animals, instead of people.
The industry that generates more water pollution than all other human activities, that spews more greenhouse gases than all transportation, that destroys more wildlife habitats than all other industries.
Fortunately, our local supermarkets offer a rich selection of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses and ice creams, as well as a colorful display of fresh fruits and veggies.
According to the meat industry publication Feedstuffs, sales of plant-based foods doubled from 2017 to 2018, jumping another 20% from 2018-19.
That’s what gives me my courage … and hope.
— Theo Mattson, Terre Haute
No more excuses, delays on vaping
Legislators must raise the legal age for smoking and vaping, plus impose taxes to help stop a health crisis that is plaguing our state and country.
An imminent threat to young people has emerged in the form of e-cigarettes and vaping. Between 2012 and 2018, usage among Indiana high school students increased 387% and nearly as much among middle schoolers. The results have been life-threatening illnesses and deaths. One 21-year-old was told he has the lungs of a 90-year-old.
Likewise, high adult smoking rates and the resulting health consequences have proved costly to our economy for decades. Yet recently, Indiana lawmakers have declined to raise the cigarette tax, enact an e-cigarette tax or increase the smoking age despite the obvious benefits.
Potential excuses for inaction include 2020 is an election year and not a budget-making session. That does not matter.
Raising the age for legal purchase of all tobacco products, taxing e-cigarettes and increasing the cigarette tax should fall into the “no brainer” category. Families are suffering the tragic consequences of these addictions. Voters have already shown strong support for these commonsense moves.
There can be no more excuses.
— Kevin M. Brinegar, President and CEO
Indiana Chamber of Commerce
