Test scores over mental well-being?
What is your opinion on standardized testing? Many students dread these tests, while a considerable amount of adults are concerned about how much time is wasted on them. So, what is a standardized test? Essentially, a standardized test is a test conducted within a group of individuals to compare their performance over a specific and or overall curriculum. Standardized tests, although seemingly essential, have a major effect on a child’s well-being.
Multiple standardized tests have taken up a large portion of the student’s stress. A large amount of time in classrooms is used to focus on preparing for standardized tests and there is less focus on instructional time. Based on the New Jersey Education Association, from 2017 to 2018 students spent a little over 73.5 hours taking standardized testing.plus, an average of 12-14 days of preparing for a standardized test but this may vary in districts. Most of this data does not include the student’s required classwork, such as interim tests, quizzes, class projects, and benchmark assessments.
The amount of time spent on these tests, the level of stress starts to build up for the students. In 2014 the American Psychological Association took a survey among teens based on stress. Numerous teens expressed beyond average levels of stress that were not considered healthy levels. Some teens even gave higher levels of stress than an average adult.
Standardized testing, although it has its benefits of detecting where a student is placed intellectually among their peers, is always changing and scores vary each year. A little under half of Indiana students passed the recent standardized test called ILEARN or Indiana Evaluation Assessment. Keeping this in mind, how would this affect the student’s self-esteem when they realized they failed a required assessment?
The amount of standardized testing has decreased but they are constantly changing which causes many students to become anxious. Multiple students state that they do not know what they need to study specifically since most information can not be covered in a short amount of time. The amount of assessment from pre-K to the end of the 12th year is around 112 tests. The amount of tests and preparation decreases the chances of useful informational instruction. The standardized test that should be more focused on is the SAT or ACT that can affect a student’s chances in higher education
In general, there are a few benefits for standardized testing that help locate the areas a student is struggling while evaluating the overall score of the school district. These scores can be helpful for college assessment but the standardized testing amount should not be a complete overload. All in all, is standardized testing that important that the focus on student mental health is insignificant?
— Carlie Murchison-Martin, Current college student
Attica
Conservatism now trashed by GOP
Matthew Alig’s letter of Oct. 25 is full of errors of logic. First of all, just because someone is a Democrat does not mean that they have to be pro-abortion. Take for example Sister Joan Chittister, a Benedictine nun for over 50 years. She is anti-abortion, but she is also pro-life. So you are wrong. You cannot be pro-life and abandon people of poor means to starve to death right after they are born, like Republicans who are against Child Protective Services, Medicaid and welfare do.
If the Constitution were not meant to be changed, why did the founding fathers allow for there to be amendments to it?
The Sierra Club was formed in 1892 to preserve natural resources. Conservation is a conservative policy. Why do the so-called conservatives today want to trash the environment in the name of big industry and not preserve natural resources? Richard Nixon was a conservative. That is why he created the EPA.
Individual rights are a conservative idea. The right of individuals not to be harmed at work is an example of individual rights, like in the Declaration of Independence — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That’s why Richard Nixon started the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Mr. Alig, I am leaving to you why the Republican nominees to the Supreme Court want to define the U.S. Constitution with the Federalist Papers instead of the Declaration of Independence that Thomas Jefferson wrote. This dispute is why the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1789 does not contain The Bill of Rights. They are the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, which makes it a living document because it had to be altered so you had to belong to a militia to keep your guns. Chief Justice Warren Burger was right. The NRA and the gun manufactures are greedy.
You are very illogical with twisted ideas of what it means to be a true conservative, just like Lindsay Graham (R-SC). Like the rest of the Republicans, you throw away conservatism and embrace your President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Your letter of Oct. 25 criticizing my letter of Oct. 13 is logically indefensible. You are trashing true conservatism in the name of the Republican Party.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
Dems have used lynching word, too
Rush Limbaugh has often said, paraphrasing, that if you find a Democrat waxing profound indignation about something a Republican has supposedly done, you can be sure that the Democrats have done that very thing already.
Mr. Gary Daily in the Tribune-Star on Nov. 4, 2019, opinion page proved Rush right once again. In his letter, Mr. Daily seeks to lend credibility to his post by emphasizing the research he has done on the use of the word lynching. Incredibly, he overlooked that none other than the current Democrat leading candidate for president of the United States, former V.P. Joe Bidden, plus Rep. Jerrold Nadler at least three times, Rep. Danny David, Rep. Gregory Meeks, Rep. Jim McDermott on the House Floor and possibly other prominent Democrats, all said in 1998 that the impeachment of President Clinton was a lynching.
Ooops! Now what say you, Mr. Daily? Remember you said, “that (is) an act of obscene historical ignorance.”
Dwindling number of Republicans supporting President Trump? In your dreams.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
Loud music hard for PTSD victim
On Oct. 12 someone in our neighborhood was having a party and it looked like they had hired a band. The music was very loud with drums. We have a member of our family who has PTSD from being in Iraq. We called the police and they asked us to turn down the music while we were on the phone. We explained that was the music half a block away. They hung up on us.
The PTSD victim was hiding in the bathtub crying and screaming and rolling back and forth. When we called the sheriff again they told us to stop harassing them.
If this person had a permit, then who would give a permit in a residential area?
It was even more stressful for us to see the swollen face and red eyes of the PTSD person the next morning.
— Barbara Stoffer, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.