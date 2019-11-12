Support teachers, support education
“Are you happy now?” As a public school teacher, it’s a question I’ve been asked a lot this week. It’s a question I’ve stayed awake at night thinking about because it’s not a simple question with a simple answer.
Am I happy that my property taxes will be going up? In the general sense I, like most people, don’t relish the idea of paying more property taxes next year. I dislike writing a check twice a year for services that seem lacking or intangible. However, I understand that the school corporation needs more funding. I understand that my five to ten dollars extra a month could lead to a tangible difference in the future. It’s not a new and improved school corporation starting next week, but I have faith that in eight years we will see a positive difference.
Am I happy that my community has been divided on this issue? Absolutely not. For months now, I and other teachers have felt personally attacked when people have spoken against the referendum. With each remark or social media post my trust in this community dwindled.
I was born and grew up here, I received my education here, got married here, bought a house here, and someday I hope to have children that go to school here. Yet, I’ve silently listened for months about how I’m greedy for wanting a living wage or how an untrained individual could do my job just as well. I’ve shuddered at the thought of teaching huge classes and still meeting the needs of all my students. I’ve been pained by parents and grandparents who are so ready for their child to receive a lesser education to save five bucks a month.
Am I happy that it’s over? Please realize that while the referendum passed, the issue of funding public education is far from over. Regardless of your feelings on the referendum, please realize this is much larger than a Vigo County issue.
This doesn’t have to do with previous employees or the mismanagement of funds. It’s not about aquatic centers, or mega high schools. It’s about a state government that for years has perpetuated a belief that public education doesn’t matter.
It’s a problem that we have ignored for so long that now our community and students are suffering. On Nov. 19, individuals from across the state will be in Indianapolis fighting for a solution. Use your voice. Advocate for a state that properly funds public education. Support teachers as professionals. Stress to your children and grandchildren the importance of education.
Am I happy that I’m a teacher? I became a teacher because I felt called to the profession. I show up to work each day because the 200 students I see Monday through Friday need me. They benefit from the skills I teach, the lessons I instill, and the relationships formed. It’s the only job I’ve ever had that I truly enjoy. Most importantly, it’s a job worth fighting for.
— Ashley Wehrmeyer, Terre Haute
At least Nixon was competent
Somewhere Richard M. Nixon is looking down and smugly thinking, “Do you miss me yet?” If you never liked Nixon — even his followers sometimes found liking him a challenge — you probably shrug off the question. I understand.
I’ve voted for Democratic and Republican presidential candidates since 1972, so this isn’t a political party rant. Since 1974, every time there’s been a headline-grabbing high-level indiscretion: Iran-Contra, Monica Lewinski, Whitewater, Hillary Clinton’s emails and now (pick one) Collusion, Hunter Biden/Ukraine, or tax returns, you can bet that someone — usually the out-of-power party — will say it’s “worse than Watergate.”
Among pundits, these comparisons are almost political sport.
Both Nixon and President Trump struggled with ethics and morals, but there’s a clear difference between the two: competence.
Nixon didn’t always get what he wanted, but no one played him like a fiddle. Not Brezhnev, Khrushchev, or Mao Zedong. Nixon may have had an evil streak, but he at least used it against enemies, not allies.
The book on Nixon is mostly closed, but Trump’s potential for who-knows-what remains. Nixon, at least had the moderating influence of Henry Kissinger while Republicans relied on Howard Baker’s astute Senate Watergate Committee leadership.
Neither the White House nor today’s Republicans enjoy Howard Baker level statesmanship or council.
Would either of them listen if they did?
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.
Terrific project comes to fruition
Wabash Valley, we have a one of a kind, rare gem in downtown Terre Haute.
If you have not visited the Vigo County Historical Society and Museum in their new location, please do so. It is by far the best “small town” museum with fascinating historical information on how Terre Haute has impacted the world.
Immediately you will notice the heart and soul of all who brought this wonderful project to fruition. Not only is it a memorial to times gone by but I have confidence it will impact our future for years to come.
Five family members and I, ages 77 to 3 months, spent a Saturday morning going through all of the interesting exhibits and talking about what we knew and what we learned. What a wonderful way to spend time with family and friends.
I encourage every Wabash Valley resident young and old to see the proud history of our community.
Thank you to all who helped open this wealth of history to our community,
— Kathy Carney, Terre Haute
