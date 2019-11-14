Reducing the price of pharmaceuticals
Drug prices have skyrocketed over the past decade, and millions of people have found themselves having to skip life-saving medication because they cannot afford it. Pharmaceutical corporations have put their pocketbooks over the dignity of their consumers.
As a Catholic sister and a medical professional, I believe that we have a duty to ensure that medications are accessible to all. My faith teaches that it is our duty to care for others, and especially those with fewer resources. No person should die because they cannot afford their medication.
In July, Sen. Todd Young voted for the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act in the Senate Finance Committee. This bill will substantially reduce the ability of pharmaceutical companies to spike their prices to drive up profits. Though not a complete answer, this bill is an important first step to address the cost of prescription drugs that plagues our health care system.
I’d like to thank Sen. Young for acting against the greed of powerful pharmaceutical companies. Thank you for putting the people of Indiana first and representing our state’s need for affordable medication.
As this bill approaches the Senate Floor for a full vote, I ask that Senator Young remain strong in his support for vulnerable people by voting to pass this bill in the Senate.
— Barbara Battista, SP, St. Mary-of-the-Woods
Partisan view from editorial
On the eve of the hearings by the U.S. House on the Ukraine drama, the editorial board of the Tribune-Star felt impelled to give Representative Larry Bucshon counsel on how to do his job (maybe the editor should run for Congress).
The premise of the editorial was that our representative should abide by his oath, maintain loyalty to the Constitution and rule of law, keep an open mind, and, furthermore, stated anything less would be an abdication of his duty as a member of Congress. The Tribune-Star’s editorial went on to say we deserve a congressman “who seeks the truth and keeps an open mind.”
The editorial wants to school Rep. Bucshon on “Principles vs. Partisanship” ... sounds great, and we would all love to live in that world, but what the editorial board really wants is Rep. Bucshon to agree with its own partisanship view of the hearings.
A broader view would have encouraged all congressmen and citizens to “keep an open mind.”
— Bart Douglas, Terre Haute
Veterans have enriched our lives
On veterans day, we remember those who died in the service of their country, those seriously wounded and their loved ones. We, the veterans who live on, should serve as constant reminders of this, always. They are never truly gone. They are always with us.Thanks to veterans of all wars. They have all enriched our lives forever.
— Tim Long, Carbon
III
