Reasons for ‘no’ vote on VCSC tax
I want to vote yes on the school funding referendum, I really do. The intended use for the funds has merit.
However, I will be voting against the referendum.
My reasons are very simple. The first is that the district has not done the prerequisite work of cutting costs. Yes, they have initiated this process, but it should have been completed before rolling out the referendum. The second is that the district has spent a lot of time telling voters that Vigo County has a low property tax rate but has spent little time reassuring us that they will be good stewards of these funds.
The district has a poor history with transparency and exhibiting that they are capable of effectively managing outside funding. Case in point, the swimming pool/aquatics center. I have asked the district, the school board, and the media about the final costs for a facility that sees few students participating in a swimming class. The only response that I have received is the original estimate; an amount that just skirted the mandated referendum total of $10M.
VCSC has refused to disclose what the final expenses were, how they were used, and who were the contractors. They seem to believe that the public is not entitled to full disclosure.
Thus, until the district has done due diligence and has provided reasonable assurances that these new funds will be used in the manner intended, my answer has to be no.
— Lisa Cutter, Terre Haute
Lyons will benefit from diesel festival
Well, well, well. Wouldn’t it be interesting to know what really happened to prompt the demise of the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, the largest sporting event to be held in the Wabash Valley.
Some may argue that statement. Go ahead, who cares now? Instead of poo-pooing the event and whining about things that didn’t fit someone’s cup of tea, I wonder where the event would be if Terre Haute would have embraced it. NY, PA, OH, IL, KY, TN, GA, AL, FL, KS, OK, AZ, TX, MN, CA, just a few of the states represented by the touring professional and novice competitors that made the pilgrimage to Terre Haute each year.
That economic gain for the community is gone. Once again, who cares now?
A tip of the hat to Dan Scheid and his commitment to his business (based in Terre Haute), the sport of diesel pulling and drag racing, and to the countless competitors, vans and sponsors that follow this exciting sport. He is a talented and tireless worker. I’m sure the new event and venue will flourish under his direction. Hang on, Lyons, Indiana, the economic boom is just about to happen. Enjoy, you deserve it. So did Terre Haute.
Once again, who cares now?
— Nick Agresta, Terre Haute
Offensive display
I visited Terre Haute recently and had a chance to visit Deming Park. It is a beautiful park with a great playground and activities for families, but I was disturbed by one of the Halloween train displays.
I understand that Halloween is a rather dark and scary holiday, but the three “bodies” in black plastic bags hanging from a tree above the tracks seemed extremely insensitive and politically charged in our current political environment. Maybe the decorators felt something that resembled a lynching was OK, but I found it very offensive.
— Joan Susko, Anderson
