Put a stop to flawed climate change reports
Indiana University has become another example of how Climate Change hysteria can metastasize and spread through our academic institutions and result in a waste of time and money while creating misleading and potentially damaging advice and guidance.
On the front page of your Nov. 16 edition you published an article by a CNHI reporter about Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute and a Hoosier Resilience Index they have developed. This impressive sounding index provides projections about how vulnerable each area of the state is to climate change and, supposedly, enables local leaders to assess their communities preparedness to withstand it.
What the article does not say is that the work done by IU is based on the Indiana Climate Change Impacts Assessment developed by Purdue University. This is the assessment that I have criticized in a series of letters to you over the past year.
In my letters I have pointed out repeatedly that predictions of the amount of future warming by Purdue are based on exaggerated projections from the most extreme of flawed computer models and that we now have actual measurements of the earth’s temperature that confirm how flawed the models and their projections are.
The Director of the Purdue Center responsible for this assessment has never responded to my specific challenge of his work even after I reiterated it a third time. His report posits that the state’s average temperature is expected to rise 5 to 6 degrees F by mid-century whereas actual satellite measurements taken by the University of Alabama for NASA starting in 1979 show a global trend of only +0.23 degrees F per decade. This measured trend would indicate an expected increase of only 0.69 degrees F by 2050 compared to the 5 to 6 degrees F used by Purdue as the basis for all their work. This means that all of Purdue’s and, therefore, IU’s “research” is based on warming projections that are potentially in error by a factor of 8.
It is bad enough to waste our money but it borders of malpractice to also issue an impressive sounding document and indicate to Hoosier community leaders that they can use it to plan for and withstand projected extreme weather.
Responsible leaders at Purdue and IU should put a stop to this wasteful and misleading activity.
— Thomas B. Tucker, Terre Haute
Clouds of irony over the casino
I see the casino might be smoke-free. That’s great! Wouldn’t want the patrons to develop a bad habit.
Why not open a few brothels with solar panels on their roofs?
— William Davis, Terre Haute
