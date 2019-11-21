Police belong in Trib-Star building
As usual, whether local, county, state or federal government levels, it takes these politicians months of “talk” to make a decision involving an issue which could be decided upon in 10 minutes.
Instead of the city being serious about a THPD move to the current Tribune-Star building, just do it.
In fact, the decision to move should be a past tense issue. The building will be vacated by Jan. 1, 2020. It is a relatively new and beautiful structure, structurally sound, with plumbing, heating, electrical, air conditioning in place, and in working order.
Location is excellent with an abundant floor space area of 45,000 square feet to handle this city’s law enforcement demands. A construction manager is in place and who is in favor of this location.
The city will save $3 million by the Tribune-Star building course of action vs. a demolition and rebuilding project at the current Wabash Avenue site. Station operations would continue at the existing site while remediation continues at the Tribune-Star building. One business property move consisting of furniture, fixtures, equipment, files, and computers would be involved from the Wabash site to Seventh and Poplar vs. a two-move project from a demolished Wabash building to a temporary location, and back to a rebuilt Wabash Avenue station house.
Funding sources are in place in terms of downtown tax financing opportunities, and redevelopment funding investment facilities. In this context, to these architects, finalize your building plans and designs.
Local politicians, get with it, and move forward with the logical course of action. Do your Redevelopment Commission and City Council votes.
There is but one obvious course of action to the taken in this case, and that is, the Terre Haute Police Department belongs in the Tribune-Star building.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
Did some election ballots get lost?
I read about the election and how Mayor Duke Bennett won.
Well, let me tell you I don’t believe it. I had trouble at the vote machine. They gave me a fuzzy pen to hit my selection. Then I double-checked my picks by reviewing them before printing the ticket.
They should have had a warning sign on the machine that a fuzzy pen should be used. But no sign was posted.
Then there’s the spread on the casino/school referendum. There were 24,091 voters? The casino had 23,874 a difference of (217 votes).
The mayor’s race was 216. On the school there was 23,612, a difference of (479 votes).
Make’s a person wonder how many ballots got lost.
— Edward Willis, Terre Haute
