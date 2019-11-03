Partnership improved ISU’s homecoming
Over the past 12 months we have worked together in organizing stronger and better coordinated efforts between Indiana State University and the City of Terre Haute for a fun, safe, and family friendly Homecoming experience. This past Homecoming, we had many reasons to celebrate as we unveiled a new vision for Sycamore athletic facilities, dedicated Phase II of the College of Health and Human Services building, honored distinguished alumni, and announced a major private philanthropic gift to the university. ISU student and Miss Indiana, Tiarra Taylor, started the Blue and White parade as Grand Marshal, and we had a great Saturday of fun and beautiful autumn weather.
Many people worked hard in making Homecoming Weekend a success and we are grateful for everyone within the university and city who worked together. We would like to especially acknowledge the coordinated efforts of our law enforcement officers from the Terre Haute Police Department, ISU police, and Vigo County Sheriff’s Department. Finally, we would like to thank the Terre Haute Tribune-Star and our local television and radio stations who kept the public informed about the progress of the changes in Homecoming.
Attendance was up for the football game and arrests over the weekend were down compared with last year. Capping the weekend, 212 ISU students volunteered for Sunday’s “Homecleaning,” an event to pick up trash on Wabash Avenue following the festivities. Big thanks to the local businesses who participated in the “Paint the Town” activities including Candlewood Suites, Casey’s Sweet Treats, Roly Poly, Square Donuts, Taco Tequila’s, and Terre Haute Children’s Museum. These businesses embraced the spirit of Homecoming and promoted the fun cooperation between community and university.
Our message has been clear: we can enjoy the fun and festivity of Homecoming, but safety will always come first. We had serious challenges last year. We began meeting after that Homecoming, and it was apparent that changes needed to occur. This year, more attention was given to the enforcement of alcohol sales and event venue permitting. Police increased their presence to help enhance public safety. Meetings with downtown merchants helped ensure better communication among all parties. Incorporating the University’s Tent City inside Memorial Stadium provided a unique opportunity to integrate this networking tradition with the opportunity to cheer on the Sycamores to an exciting Homecoming football victory.
With improved safety practices, we have already begun to work together to enhance future Homecoming celebrations. We appreciate the public’s input and patience as we strive to make Homecoming 2020 the best one yet.
— Deborah J. Curtis, president, Indiana State University
— Mayor Duke Bennett, City of Terre Haute
Support schools for our children
I don’t like the jail tax or the trash fees either, but should we punish our children and our neighbors’ children for taxes and expenses that have nothing to do with schools?
I was at the meeting when our school corporation — the unit of our local government that educates our children and is authorized by the state constitution to set school tax rates and call referenda to override property tax caps —presented the most detailed plan for cuts and development that I have ever seen from any part of local government. The school board and the staff have done their homework, collected public input, calculated effects.
They are telling us this: if we invest a little extra operating cash for eight years, and we keep working with our schools, we can together come up with a way to shrink the number of schools to match the number of kids, in a way that doesn’t cause chaos, confusion, or sudden losses of services that make the schools worse. If we vote question 2 down, the cuts will come in a hurry, and they’ll hurt.
It’s $50 a year on a typical house, $30 if the owner is over 65. We can keep our schools good enough to attract people to the county, instead of slashing them so they scare people away.
Please vote yes on #2.
— Samuel J. Martland, Terre Haute
Vote ‘yes’ for county schools
As a mathematics teacher in the Vigo County School Corp., I urge you to vote “yes” for question 2 in the upcoming election.
Our students deserve important support services like the Student Protection Officers, counselors and school nurses. Our primary Protection Officer, Tim, is truly outstanding. He not only provides the protection services, but he also talks with many of our students about their concerns and questions during the school day. Every passing period, students on their way to class say “hello” or stop and talk to Tim.
Our new teachers deserve a salary that is competitive with other districts around the state. Being in education for many years, I have seen many truly outstanding teachers leave our community for teaching positions in nearby communities. Many left because salary and benefits were much better in those school corporations. There are also those new, outstanding teachers looking for a job today that bypass our schools due to salary and benefits. Again, our students deserve and need the best we can provide, and having the best possible teaching staff should be a high priority.
Please join me in voting YES to question 2 when you go and vote.
— Bob Fischer, Terre Haute
Gambling issues can’t be ignored
When you vote “yes” for the casino, please remember one fact. Las Vegas is the suicide capitol of the nation. This statistic is not in dispute.
The reasons for this sad state of affairs may be debated, but problem gambling is certainly on the short list. According to addiction.com, 80% of Americans gamble. I suppose this includes lottery tickets and bingo, but stay with me please. Per their website 3-5 persons per hundred who gamble have a problem.
Now we go to the website of the The Nevada Council on Problem Gambling. This is a non-profit that is in part funded by the gaming industry itself. This website claims that 17% of problem gamblers have attempted suicide. The rate for the general population is 0.014%. They also claim their research indicates around 50% of problem gamblers have contemplated suicide, as compared to 5% of the general population. Do your math here, please. How many people do you know and maybe love, who have a gambling problem?
We in Vigo County get a little bone thrown to us. There is a little meat on that thing I guess. But those who beg for this treat may feel real grief in the future as it also contains a little poison that is sure to make us sick. Of course, our adjoining counties get nothing but the poison. Who cares about those foreigners across state and county lines anyway?
This game we are dealing is called “screw your neighbor.”
— Max D. Hasler, Terre Haute
‘Lynching’ not the rule of law
“I know words. I have the best words.” ― Donald Trump, March 2016
“All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching.” — Donald Trump, October 2019
For those dwindling number of Republicans who once thought that Donald Trump “know[s] words” and has “the best words,” his tweet calling the impeachment process enshrined in the Constitution a “lynching” is an act of historical ignorance. No, make that an act of obscene historical ignorance.
Counts vary and are incomplete, but a close study by the NAACP for the years 1882-1968 document that 4,743 lynchings occurred in the United States. Most of these lynchings were of African Americans. All lynchings are murders. The lynchings in our past saw men, women and children murdered by mobs of citizens in spectacles held in public settings and by cowardly groups at night in secret. The killers acted as judge, jury and executioners.
Donald Trump is not being lynched.
The inquiry into Donald Trump’s use of the presidency in support of his personal political ambitions now taking place in the United States House of Representatives is a vital part of the checks and balances written into our Constitution. Impeachment is part of a check on the power of the president. This is how law and order works. Law and order is what the Republican Party has stood for in the past.
This all changed with Donald Trump. He only knows words that fit his personal agenda. These words are what he thinks are “the best words.” Words such as “lynching.”
— Gary W. Daily, Terre Haute
