Mayor Bennett deserves support
I don’t live in Terre Haute but this is the one time I wish I did.
There is a mayoral election coming up and I would give anything to be able to vote for Mayor Duke Bennett. I can tell you firsthand, more so than anyone else, that Mayor Bennett cares. He cares about his city. He cares about the people in the city and he does what is right.
People get caught up in the politics this time of year and forget about the right and wrong of things. People complain because their street sign isn’t on a metal pole but rather on a light pole. Are these the things that really matter? Or is it the well being of the citizens and men and women who protect the city of Terre Haute?
I have seen Mayor Duke Bennett working in the streets of Terre Haute. No news media, no recognition ... just him and the laborers in their yellow vests, working. I have seen the mayor stand up for the men and women who protect your city. Making sure they have what they need to do so. I have seen your mayor break down when talking to a family that has lost a brother, a son, a father or a friend in the line of duty. That’s not political. That’s not putting on a show in front of the cameras. It’s a man and a leader who cares.
I have witnessed this man visit the gravesite, 30 miles away, with his family and unannounced. It’s because he cares.
There is a fine line between politics and BS. Everyone wants everything done now. Politicians promise you the moon but people who care, do what they can to help.
Terre Haute, you have a person who cares. You have Mayor Duke Bennett who has your back. It’s not because of the media or who may be watching. It’s because he’s the one who is there for you. He supports the fire department, police department and EMS.
He supports the people that will be there to help you in your time of need.
I support Mayor Duke Bennett 100% and I hope he has your support as well.
— Greg Pitts, Sullivan
Goodwin gets positive results
I have known Pat Goodwin for many years, both on a personal and professional level. I, as well as many others, can attest to his integrity and intelligence. Although I no longer reside in Terre Haute, I still have family there, and remain concerned about the city’s future. In the upcoming election, voters will have the opportunity to choose their mayor — a leader to work for the City. Pat Goodwin definitely exceeds the requirements needed to be the next mayor.
I had the privilege of serving the city in its engineering department in several positions, including city engineer. During that time, Pat was also employed in that department. In many ways, Pat is an ideal employee. He has proven himself to be an efficient and active manager. He listens and makes well thought-out decisions. He is practical and pragmatic. Also, he is a leader. He is not afraid to step up and take necessary action.
These are qualities needed in a mayor. Pat displayed these qualities years ago, as well as today. His work ethic speaks for itself — he gives the time and attention that is needed for a successful outcome. You don’t have to look far in the city to see his accomplishments to date — many infrastructure projects were completed under his leadership during his previous service (also look at the time and effort he has put into this campaign). The city will receive the same level of attention throughout his term as mayor.
I have seen Pat in action many times. He is organized, upfront and honest. He can be a tough negotiator, but he is also fair. And — he gets positive results.
— David Whitworth, Springfield, Ill.
Chance to move county forward
I was new to the statehouse scene. In fact, when my employer asked if I had interest in engaging in the process, I was more curious than anything. I arrived for the first time at the statehouse feeling a little overwhelmed. The pure hustle and bustle of the legislative process was intriguing. When it was time for the Terre Haute casino conversation to begin, I was curious about who might show up for or against. I was there because I was asked if I was interested in engaging, but by the time I had arrived through the front doors, I knew I wanted to be on the winning team. The team that brought a significant and new opportunity to our community.
I feel the need to let the citizens of Vigo County know what I experienced. Communities that already had established casinos were there to battle against us, against my community. They weren’t in favor of Terre Haute having a casino. The most eye-opening part was it wasn’t just local citizens; it was mayors, police chiefs, fire chiefs and nonprofit leaders. They were there to protect one of their most vital economic assets. Casinos bring in jobs, economic development, revenue and tourism — it’s no surprise they want to protect them.
It was then I realized what we were up against as a community. We were going to have to fight hard for the same opportunity these communities had already been granted. We won the hard-fought battle at the state level. Now, it’s our opportunity to seize.
Perhaps the most significant statements center around the impact of jobs. Recently, I’ve had friends and family become victim to local layoffs. I sat there and thought about the opportunities the casino could bring. New jobs, new private dollars and, for some, new hope.
It’s Vigo County’s turn. Together, we have the opportunity to make a significant difference. Please join me in voting yes on question number one on Nov. 5 to welcome a casino to Terre Haute and all the economic benefits that come with it. Every registered voter in Vigo County can vote yes for our community’s future.
— Erik Tompkins, Terre Haute
Learn what auto racing is all about
I read the article on Brendan Kearns’ objections to the “Live PD” program coming to Terre Haute.
He is entitled to his opinion but I must object to his comment about auto racing. He said people do not watch car races to see who wins but that people watch to see the crashes. Mr. Kearns should know that real racing fans do watch to not only see who wins but enjoy the competition among the drivers and teams.
While accidents do occur at times, it is the skill of drivers taking it to the limit at incredible speed and yet keeping it under control that is exciting.
Those who only want to see crashes are not fans. I would suggest to Mr. Kearns to take in a race at the Action Track or make a trip to Indy in May to see what automobile racing is all about.
— Bob Seneff, Terre Haute
III
