Jail roof contract should stay local
In all my time as a Vigo County resident, I’ve never been as disappointed with our country officials than I am at this moment.
Over the past three years, Vigo County has spent between $1.5 million to $2.3 million to send inmates to other county jails (due to overcrowding). Then when it’s time to build our new jail, instead of looking out for our local workers, who live here, pay taxes here and our kids go to school here, county officials would rather award the roofing contract for our jail to an Indianapolis contractor in order to save a few dollars.
Going with the lowest bid isn’t always the right thing to do for our community. Now, instead of that money staying here in Vigo County, it will be going to Indianapolis. Somehow our elected officials seem to think they have done a good job on this matter and I beg to differ and say shame, shame, shame on you.
— Tim Burgess, Terre Haute
Concerned about the consequences
The Vigo County school superintendent Rob Haworth and the School Board that created and designed Referendum #2 and the Vigo County voters who voted for Referendum #2 to raise property taxes have created a hornets nest with unintended consequences for Vigo County and the Vigo County School Corp.
This referendum that was passed by majority of Vigo County voters has shown Indianapolis that Vigo County and the VCSC want to become much more financially responsible and become much more financially funded, through more property tax increases, for the VCSC.
This position will definitely lead to the reduction of state funding for the VCSC.
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
Change needed in health care
Elizabeth Warren’s health plan, Medicare for All, will be facing much in the way of total rejection from three major groups, Big Insurance, Big Pharma, and Big Billionaires, and one political party, the Republicans. It will also be sniped at by the other candidates running for the Democratic presidential nomination. (Come on Joe and Pete, you’re sounding like Republicans.)
People, look at your prescription drug bills, look at any bill from a doctor or hospital, look at any medical insurance company policy “explaining” their coverage. Honestly ask yourself: Isn’t there a better way to do this? Isn’t the United States far down on the list of developed nations in terms of health care delivery and at the tippy-top on costs of health care? Don’t I know family and friends who have lost everything because of medical care costs?
Change is hard. Change is complex. But who but the deeply self-interested, those profiting enormously, would argue against the proposal that major change in the American health care system is absolutely necessary?
Warren has a plan and she has spelled out that plan and how it will be paid for. (Not with middle-class tax increases, Joe and Pete.) If the Republicans (yes, that’s a joke.), or another Democrat (Bernie gets a pass) has a plan, let’s hear it now, in public now, in detail now.
— Gary Daily, Terre Haute
