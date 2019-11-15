How to verify authentic news from fake news
I recently heard that over 50% of the population gets its news from social media, specifically Facebook. In this busy fast paced world, have we replaced taking the time to learn about something from credible sources to accepting sound bites with flashy pictures and unbelievable information?
A few examples of “fake news” coming across the Facebook screen are as follows: Charles Manson to Be Released on Parole; Morgue Employee Cremated By Mistake; President Trump Orders the Execution of Five Turkeys Pardoned by Obama; Pope Francis Endorses Donald Trump for President; Christine Blasey Ford Admitted To Lying About Sexual Encounter With Bret Kavanaugh During Supreme Court Vetting; FBI Agent Suspected in Hillary Email Leaks Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide; George Soros Saying “I Am Going to Bring Down the U.S. By Funding ‘Black Hate groups;’” Germany Folds to Shariah Law, Approves Child Marriages; Two Altar Boys Arrested for Putting Weed in the Censer-Burner; North Korea Agrees to Open Its Doors to Christianity, and on and on it goes.
If something is so outrageous that it is unbelievable, then why do we want to believe it and then pass it on as truth in both social media and in conversation. Are our lives so dull and busy that we cling to the outrageous and despicable for entertainment, truth and a sense of community?
The Help Center suggests nine ways to spot fake news: 1. Be skeptical of headlines. 2. Look closely at the link. 3. Investigate the source. 4. Watch for unusual formatting. 5. Consider the photos. 6. Inspect the dates. 7. Check the evidence. 8. Look at other reports. 9. Is the story a joke?
When considering what is believable and what is not, the haunting words of Robert J. Ringer come to mind. “People say they love truth, but in reality, they want to believe that which they love is true.” As a society we need to remain vigilant about what we hear and read. We should never let our guard down and allow someone else to do our thinking for us, fall victim to the sensational, or be swayed by information that appears to verify our emotions.
During these days of confusion about what is and is not verifiable and reliable it is most important that we safeguard our integrity and respect for the truth.
— Cynthia Sartor, Clinton
Irony on display at local store
We all have seen those panhandlers at Walmart begging for money.
Today, I went to Walmart to do some shopping, I noticed a sign outside the store saying “now hiring.”
As I reached the exit on U.S. 41, a panhandler was there with a cardboard sign that said “help my family.”
I almost rolled down my window to tell him to help his own family, they are hiring up at Walmart.
I didn’t.
After all, it might have offended him and I am sure that would be a politically incorrect thing to say, so I bit my tongue.
— Mark Burns, Terre Haute
