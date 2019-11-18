Has impeachment bar now changed?
During our last impeachment (Clinton), Congress determined that adultery and lying about it met the bar of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” If that determination were valid today, this president (Trump) should have been impeached two years ago for his adultery, lying and payoffs involving a porn star and former “Playboy” bunny.
— Michael Bennett, Vermilion, Illinois
It’s Democrats who are partisan
Your editorial regarding Rep. Larry Bucshon was very partisan while maintaining that he is partisan. Why not just change the name to Schiff and it would be much more applicable. He has been claiming that Trump should be impeached for years, yet he is the lead investigator for this effort by the Democrats with the assistance of the media.
The Democrats voted to put into place rules that do not allow the defense to call their witnesses therefore this is just a one-sided partisan show. Their approach is that he is guilty until proven innocent. They are hunting for something they can hang their hat on to justify their impeachment effort.
Bucshon voted against this charade and he should continue to do so. Unless the Democrats allow a normal defense as has always been done in past impeachment efforts this is just the partisan show. You say follow the Constitution and rule of law, but they are not doing so.
The Democrats are not abiding by their oath to protect and defend the Constitution.
— Gene Knoefler, Terre Haute
Keep Vets Day parade going
When I heard there was little interest in having a Veterans Day parade this year I couldn’t believe it.
As a veteran, I know what it means to me and other veterans. Obviously this word got around and a lot of people, including myself, didn’t like what we were hearing. So the parade “marched on.”
If you attended the parade, the public lined up all along the parade route waving flags. With all the people, bands, American Legion Riders, Patriot Guard Riders and all other participants in the parade it was really something to see.
I hope this proves that there really is an interest in keeping our Veterans Day Parade alive. Let’s make next year bigger and better. Most of all — never forget our military, all veterans, active men and women who are serving and most of all remember our fallen heroes.
— Ward Frazier, New Goshen
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers.. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.