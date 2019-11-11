Great experience at voting center
On Nov. 5 I served as a voting precinct worker at the Vigo County Solid Waste Management facility, an experience I thoroughly enjoyed — for good reason.
Before voting day, I, along with many other folks, received outstanding training from the Vigo County Clerk’s Office so that we were prepared to take voters through the voting process efficiently. There was a lot to learn, but the staff provided us with printed materials which clearly explained our duties, in detail.
Then during the five early voting days and the Nov. 5 big day, I worked in a room with six other voting staff (inspectors, judges and poll/exit clerks. I especially had fun working alongside these dedicated people who were respectful to voters and the voting process. Hundreds of citizens came to our precinct to cast their ballots, and it was heart-warming to meet so many who cared about our county/city. The turnout was incredible, and I sincerely hope and expect that next year’s national election will be eventful as well.
Thanks go to Vigo County Waste Management for making the facility available so our citizens could vote.
As I reflected on my experience at the voting precinct and the opportunity to meet so many caring respectful citizens, I was grateful that I lived in a democratic nation that lets us vote for those who serve in our government. Regardless of who won or who lost, Nov. 5 was an incredible day for our country — I was honored to be part of it.
— Ron Martin, Terre Haute
Squandering our rich inheritance
Once upon a time not long ago, there was a land of plenty, pleasant, livable and lovely to look at.
Its people were nice and welcoming, too. To be sure, there were slums and tenements, but the quality of life as measured by clean air, clean water and verdant hills was something to remember.
But not anymore. We have squandered that precious inheritance with our apathy and greed, and in the process have turned our rivers into sewers and fouled the air we breathe.
The impact is not subtle. Toxic algae is ruining our lakes that no longer freeze solid in winter, and the lobster catch off Rhode Island has plunged 75 percent, all because of warmer waters. And as our tailpipes and smokestacks belch out vast amounts of carbon dioxide, Trump continues to deny and ignore reality; pushing his policies to encourage even more emissions.
Future generations will sadly conclude the hallmark of the swamp we call our government will read — no deposit, no return, a fitting epitaph for Trump’s reign of chaos.
— Anita L. Griffith, Vermilion, Illinois
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.