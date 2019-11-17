District voters share views
People are passionate.
That’s what I learned through the community listening session I just concluded this fall. There is a lot going on in Western Indiana, both good and bad, and voters want to make sure their representatives know that.
Our state offers many services to its residents, and while most work for people, there are often problems. I heard about the need for more case workers for the Department of Child Services, problems with transportation through the Social Security Office, concerns with the Department of Workforce Development, the crippling price of prescription drugs, increased homelessness and problems in our education system.
On the local front, I heard about the jail, the casino, concerns about homelessness and the need for more economic development in our community. It is important that people have access to their elected representatives, and that is why these community conversations are so important.
On Jan. 6, I will leave my math classroom again to join the other 149 senators and representatives as the state legislature embarks upon another session where we attempt to pass laws to hopefully address many of these issues. I will take the concerns I heard firsthand from the people I represent in Terre Haute, Seelyville and West Terre Haute to Indianapolis and I will do my best to help the community I love be a better place to work, live and raise a family.
— State Rep. Tonya Pfaff HD-43, Terre Haute
Sisters lament U.S. withdrawal
The Sisters of Providence join with faith-based organizations and environmental, public, health, and other activists in lamenting the deeply flawed decision by the Trump administration to formalize the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.
As evidenced by our Providence Climate Agreement, we hold life and our impact on the life of the planet as a sacred trust. We see this decision by our government as moving us farther away from the true communion that Catholic Social Teaching calls all of us to experience.
We affirm the recent statement by the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR) expressing deep distress over this action.
As the LCWR says, so too will we “... continue to raise our voices against climate policies that harm Earth and its people and to advocate for climate justice.”
— Sister Dawn Tomaszewski, General Superior
— Sister Lisa Stallings, Vicar and General Councilor
— Sisters Mary Beth Klingel, Jeanne Hagelskamp and Jenny Howard, General Councilors
The Sisters of Providence Leadership Team
Great addition to community
This past week the Vigo County Historical Society opened at its new location on Wabash Avenue. We were excited about it reopening, and watched with real interest as the Coca-Cola sign was painted on the outside of the building, and even had glimpses of the museum in the process.
But when we went inside we were blown away. It was so much more than we had expected. It is a world class museum. And we were thrilled.
We had gone in with enough time to see the place, and didn’t even get to half of it. It is set up so well, the exhibits are wonderful, the building flows through all the exhibits, and we can’t wait to go see the rest. The staff has pulled out all the stops and it is incredible. It is even set up to host meetings and conferences. They have room to organize and store all kinds of historical artifacts and will be able to regularly change exhibits. it even has an old fashioned ice cream parlor.
What a wonderful addition to Terre Haute’s downtown, and if you have not seen it — get down there, it is phenomenal.
— Philip Ewoldsen and David Rose, Terre Haute
Great event for kids
I would like to give a shout out to Westminster Village Health & Rehab.
On Oct. 30, they had trick and treating in a safe environment that benefited the children. It was a joy to see residents, staff and little ones with smiles on their faces. A big thank you to all workers and residents. God bless.
— Kathy Ritter and Sandy Dyer, West Terre Haute
