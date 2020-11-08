Electoral College part of founders’ brilliant concept
I am writing with regard to the Tribune-Star editorial published in the weekend edition of the paper dated Oct. 31-Nov. 1. In the editorial, which endorsed Biden, you stated, and I quote, “… this country’s unique and undemocratic Electoral College system …”
While it is your prerogative to endorse whomever you choose, it is this statement regarding the Electoral College with which I take strong issue and why I am writing this letter.
First of all, this nation is not a democracy but a republic or a representative democracy. In this system of government, the citizens elect people to represent them in making the laws of the land and in administering the executive branch of the government. How the people elect their representatives was one of the brilliant concepts put forward by our founding fathers in writing our Constitution.
From the beginning, citizens from smaller states (by population) were concerned that the larger populated states would have an overwhelming influence in governing the nation and that their voices (the smaller states) would not be heard. As a result, we have two distinct houses of our nation’s legislative body, Congress. The first legislative body, the House of Representatives, is based on population. Hence, California has 53 representatives, Texas has 36 and New York has 27 while seven states (Alaska, Delaware, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming) have only one representative. The second legislative body, the Senate, gives each state two representatives regardless of the population of the state. Therefore, the voices of smaller states could now be heard.
This same principle of giving voice to smaller populated states is what led our founding fathers to create the Electoral College. Under this arrangement, smaller states have a somewhat larger impact on the election on our nation’s president. It somewhat lessens the impact large population areas can have in choosing our nation’s leader.
For example, the combined population of just the metropolitan areas of New York City and Los Angeles is 31.9 million. This is larger than the combined population of our 19 least populated states. I think we would all agree that the values, principles and beliefs of New York and Los Angeles are not the same as those found in the Midwest, the South and in the non-coastal Western States. Thus, the Electoral College, just like the Senate, helps give voice to smaller populated areas and states. As a result, presidential candidates must campaign in Indiana and Iowa just like they do in California and New York.
I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to be governed by just what the citizens of California and New York and other large states think and believe. While I respect their opinions, I want the opinions of others to be heard as well in the election of our nation’s leader.
Our founding fathers understood this when our Constitution was written. I thank them for their wisdom.
— Dave Zaun, Terre Haute
