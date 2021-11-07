Assessing impact of VCSC options
First, I want to express my sincere appreciation for the efforts of Superintendent Rob Haworth in seeking input from the people of Vigo County who will need to approve any forthcoming referendum. The school corporation had shown the impact of the three different options for a home with a gross assessed value of $200,000 and a net assessed value to be taxed of $97,750, after subtracting the Homestead Credit of $45,000, the Mortgage Credit of $3,000, and the Supplemental Homestead Credit of $54,250. (This last credit is 35% of the assessed value minus the Homestead Credit.)
For the purpose of further enlightenment, I have calculated the impact on taxes for two additional homes with gross assessed values $100,000 and $500,000, and net assessed values of $32,750 or $292,750, respectively. These calculations clearly show the increasing burden paid by homeowners with higher valued homes due to the unadjusted Homestead Credit and the Mortgage Credit. These credits have remained unadjusted for inflation at $45,000 and only $3,000 for at least eleven years.
Option 1 represents a 53% increase, Option 2 represents a 153% increase, and Option 3 represents a 222% over the current referendum. As illustrated by the school corporation previously for the $200,000 home, the Option 1 referendum tax would be $243, Option 2 would be $401, and Option 3 would be $510. For the $100,000 home, the Option 1 referendum tax would be $81, Option 2 would be $134, and Option 3 would be $171. For the $500,000 home, the Option 1 referendum would be $475, Option 2 would be $727, and Option 3 would be $1,053.
Assuming that all homes are already taxed at the maximum annual 1% cap, the total annual tax for the $100,000 home would be $408.50 for Option 1, $461.50 for Option 2, and $498.50 for Option 3. The total tax for the $200,000 home would be $1,220.50 for Option 1, $1,378.50 for Option 2, and $1,487.50 for Option 3. Finally, the total tax for the $500,000 home would be $3,654.50 for Option 1, $4,128.50 for Option 2, and $4,455.50 for Option 3.
Using just the Option 3 total taxes amounts above, you can see that the tax as a percent of the gross assessed value is .50% for the $100,000 home, .74% for the $200,000 home and .89% for the $500,000 home. When the $45,000 Homestead Credit was first initiated, perhaps an average nice home had a gross assessed value of $100,000, and a comparable home today might be $200,000. This credit has been effectively cut in half.
Theoretically, the gross assessed value should reflect the relative value of the home, and the tax on a higher valued home should obviously be proportionately more. The total tax on a home often goes up, however, even though no improvements have been made, because its gross assessed value has gone up and the dollars reflected in the 1% cap have also gone up. This again shows how the credits with fixed dollar amounts are eaten away by inflation. I hope this additional information will be helpful to Vigo County residents as they consider the impact of these options on their budgets.
— Gordon Afdahl, retired CPA, Terre Haute
